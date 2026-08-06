The MHA informed Parliament that 17,762 of 18,284 sanctioned police stations are using the CCTNS for real-time crime data collection and analysis. The system facilitates digitisation of police processes and provides citizen-centric services.

A total of 17,762 police stations across the country are using the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), facilitating the collection, updation and analysis of crime and criminal-related data on a near real-time basis, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed Parliament.

The figures shared by the Ministry are based on reports received as on June 1, 2026. According to the Data on Police Organisations 2024 published by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), there are 18,284 sanctioned police stations in the country as of January 1, 2024. These include rural, urban and special-purpose police stations such as Women's Police Stations, Cyber Crime Cells and police stations dedicated to crimes against vulnerable groups. Of the total, 9,127 are in rural areas, 5,492 in urban areas and 3,665 are special-purpose police stations.

In a reply to a query by Rajya Sabha MP Shambhu Sharan Patel on August 5, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "As on June 1, 2026, all 17,762 Police Stations are using CCTNS," adding that the system facilitates the collection, updation and analysis of data related to crime and criminals on a near real-time basis.

Benefits and Digitisation of Police Processes

According to the Ministry, CCTNS provides various benefits to the police forces of states and Union Territories, Central Law Enforcement Agencies (CLEAs) and citizens of India.

The Ministry said CCTNS has enabled the computerisation of police processes, including complaints, First Information Reports (FIRs), investigation details, charge sheets, court disposal, appeals, challans and registers. It also facilitates searches on national and state databases of crime and criminals and enables sharing of data among police, central investigative agencies, courts, prisons, forensic institutions and prosecution agencies for effective justice delivery.

Citizen-Centric Services

According to the MHA, citizens can access services such as missing persons search, generation of vehicle No Objection Certificates (NOCs), information on proclaimed offenders and locating the nearest police station through the Digital Police Portal and the Central Citizen Services Portal.

In addition, nine mandated citizen services, including filing complaints with the concerned police station, obtaining the status of complaints and copies of FIRs, accessing details of arrested persons and wanted criminals, information on missing and kidnapped persons, stolen and recovered vehicles, arms and other properties, and submitting requests for issue. Renewal of various NOCs (procession, event and performance, protest and strike), verification requests for servants, employment, passport, senior citizen registrations, as well as a portal for sharing information and enabling citizens to download required forms have been provided by various state police citizen portal. (ANI)