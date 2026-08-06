Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti claims CM D.K. Shivakumar told him the Congress high command wants his immediate resignation. Horatti condemned this as an attempt to 'hijack' a constitutional post and against democracy.

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Thursday alleged that the Congress was attempting to "hijack" a constitutional post, claiming that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had asked him to resign following directions from the Congress party high command. Speaking to ANI, Horatti said Shivakumar conveyed to him that the Congress leadership wanted his immediate resignation.

"Yesterday, I went to meet the Chief Minister over tea for a discussion. He told me that the Congress High Command wanted me to resign immediately. I responded that I would think about it and let him know when the Assembly session starts, at which point I would make my decision," Horatti said. He noted that he had initially planned to resign later in the month but wanted to first place the developments before the House. "I initially wanted to resign around the 14th, but I felt I should first explain everything that has happened up until today before the House. Whatever the House decides after that would be final," he added.

Ruling Party's Process Undemocratic, Alleges Horatti

Alleging interference in a constitutional office, Horatti said the process adopted by the ruling party was against democratic principles. "What has happened is completely wrong. It is the first time I am hearing of such a thing in India; they are hijacking both the Legislative Council and the Assembly. This is entirely incorrect because the House holds the constitutional power to elect the Chairman and the Assembly Speaker. However, without even consulting anyone or asking for opinions, they straightaway imposed a name. This is 110 per cent wrong, and in my opinion, it shows that they do not believe in democracy," he said.

Congress Clears Key Appointments

The development comes after the Congress high command approved appointments to key positions in the Karnataka legislature. G.S. Patil has been cleared for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, A.S. Ponnanna for Deputy Speaker, Saleem Ahmed for Chairperson of the Legislative Council, and Umashree for Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, 19 Congress MLAs took the oath as ministers on Monday. (ANI)