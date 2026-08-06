Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament on the Jharkhand incident. He said the Opposition wants the House to function but the government must respond, and vowed to continue raising student issues.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the government to ensure that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses Parliament over the Jharkhand incident, saying the Opposition wants the House to function smoothly but expects the government to respond to the concerns raised.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said the Rajya Sabha Chairman had asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to ensure the Home Minister came to the House and made a statement on the matter. "This is a simple request, and it is well within the government's control. Why they are not present is still unknown. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha told the Parliamentary Affairs Minister that the Home Minister should come to the House and speak on this incident. Rijiju alone does not have the authority to resolve the issue. He only conveys the matter, and then the issue fizzles out," Kharge said.

'Government should apologise to students'

He alleged that Opposition leaders were not being allowed to raise points of order in the House. "When I raise a point of order, I am not allowed to speak. We want the House to run peacefully, and for that, the Home Minister should make a statement in the House. Instead of asking students to seek forgiveness, the government should apologise to the students and their families," he said.

Asked whether the Opposition's demand was non-negotiable, Kharge said the next course of action would depend on the government's response. "It depends on when the Home Minister comes to the House and what statement he makes. Even the Prime Minister should come to the House and apologise. Such a serious incident has taken place, and yet the Home Minister has not made a statement," he said.

'Will stand with students'

On the ongoing protests over the Jharkhand issue, Kharge said the Congress would continue to raise issues concerning students and had also reached out to its allies. "We are raising the students' cause. We have written to our allies as well. Wherever there is an issue concerning students, we will raise it and stand with them," he said.

'Disruption is part of democracy'

Recalling former Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Arun Jaitley's remarks on parliamentary disruptions, Kharge said, "When Arun Jaitley was the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he had said that disruption is part of democracy. Our request is simple--the government should come to the House and respond." (ANI)