A viral LinkedIn post highlights a professional's journey from a ₹15,000/month internship to a ₹25 lakh annual package in 2.5 years. This success is attributed not to luck, but to persistence, continuous upskilling, and strategic career moves.

A LinkedIn post by Rutuja, highlighting the inspiring career journey of her former college classmate, has captured widespread attention online. The post recounts how her classmate transformed his career in just 2.5 years, progressing from a Rs 15,000-per-month internship to earning an impressive Rs 25 lakh annual package (LPA). The story has resonated with students, job seekers and working professionals, sparking discussions on the value of persistence, upskilling and strategic career moves.

Rather than focusing solely on the salary milestone, Rutuja used the post to showcase the determination and consistent effort behind her former classmate's success. She outlined the various stages of his career, demonstrating how each opportunity helped him acquire new technical skills, build confidence and advance professionally.

Sharing the timeline of his journey, Rutuja wrote: "From a ₹15,000/month internship to ₹25 LPA in just 2.5 years."

Check the viral post here:

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She explained that the achievement was not the result of luck but of continuous learning, disciplined preparation and making the most of every opportunity that came his way. According to the post, her former classmate focused on improving his technical expertise, taking on increasingly challenging roles and adapting to industry demands.

The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn, where thousands of users praised the story as an example of what dedication and perseverance can accomplish. Many professionals said it offered hope to fresh graduates beginning their careers with modest salaries, reminding them that career growth is often a gradual process built on consistent effort.

Several users applauded the transparency of the career progression shared in the post. One commenter described it as proof that "consistency beats shortcuts," while another said the journey was "a reminder that learning never stops in the tech industry." Others noted that while such salary jumps may not happen for everyone, investing in skills and embracing new challenges can significantly improve long-term career prospects.

The viral post has also reignited conversations about career planning in India's technology sector, where professionals increasingly emphasise continuous upskilling over short-term gains. Industry observers noted that mastering in-demand technologies, building a strong portfolio and switching roles strategically can accelerate salary growth, though individual experiences may vary.

Rutuja's post ultimately serves as a reminder that every successful career begins with a first opportunity. Her former classmate's journey from a Rs 15,000 internship to a Rs 25 LPA package has become an inspiring example of how persistence, adaptability and continuous self-improvement can help professionals achieve ambitious career goals.