Heavy rains in J&K's Rajouri triggered flood and landslide warnings, with police advising residents to stay indoors. In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, a red alert led to school closures amid disruptions and recorded damages.

Advisories issued in J&K's Rajouri

Heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district from early Tuesday morning, prompting the district administration and Rajouri Police to issue advisories asking residents to remain alert amid apprehensions of a rise in river water levels and the risk of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

The district administration advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing spell of heavy rain and urged them to stay away from rivers, streams and flood-prone areas. Residents were also asked not to attempt crossing flooded roads or bridges and to follow weather updates and instructions issued by the administration.

According to the public advisory, people have been requested to remain indoors unless travel is essential and to cooperate with the administration. In case of any emergency, residents have been asked to immediately contact the local administration or emergency services. Rajouri Police also issued an urgent advisory, warning that the continuous heavy rainfall could lead to a rapid increase in the water level of rivers in the district. "With heavy rainfall going on in areas of Rajouri, there is apprehension that the water level in rivers will increase rapidly," the advisory said. The police further appealed to residents to remain fully alert and immediately vacate river banks and slide-prone areas. "All residents are advised to stay fully alert and immediately vacate all river banks, slide-prone areas and don't come out of houses untill very urgent," the advisory issued by Rajouri Police stated.

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma said educational institutions had been ordered to remain closed on July 20 and 21 in view of the red alert issued for the region. Speaking on the prevailing situation, Verma said three roads in Nahan were currently blocked due to the weather conditions.

She said the total damage recorded in the district between June 30 and July 19 stood at Rs 16 crore 98 lakh 87 thousand. According to the Deputy Commissioner, eight fatalities were reported during the period, including two snakebite cases, five vehicle accidents and one fall from a height, while two people sustained injuries in accidents.

Verma also said scheduled examinations of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) were underway. She said IGNOU examinations scheduled for the day had been deferred in line with the district administration's orders and would be rescheduled later, while HPU examinations scheduled for Tuesday would not be postponed, with an exemption to be included in the administration's order.

Earlier on Monday, Persistent monsoon rains continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh, with 36 roads remaining blocked and 43 drinking water supply schemes disrupted across the state, according to the evening report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The latest report indicates that while authorities made significant progress in restoring power infrastructure during the day, fresh rainfall led to a sharp increase in disruptions to water supply systems. (ANI)