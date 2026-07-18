Zaidan Wani, a resident of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, has secured an impressive All India Rank of 124 in the NEET-UG 2026 examination by scoring 690 marks, making his family and local community proud of his outstanding achievement.

'My Parents Were Very Supportive'

Zaidan Wani, a resident of Farfulling village Tailwani in Anantnag district, has brought pride to the region by securing 690 marks and All India Rank (AIR) 124 in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Wani's outstanding performance has earned him a place among the country's top-ranked NEET candidates. He is the first student from his family to qualify for NEET, making his achievement a proud milestone for his family and the local community. His success has been widely appreciated, with people congratulating him and wishing him a bright future in the medical profession.

Expressing joy after the result, Wani said, "My parents were very supportive. They supported me at every step. Throughout the two years of my NEET journey, they were right there with me. I am very happy. After the NEET results, I am hoping to get into a good college now. A good score has come, so there is a lot of happiness."

Uncle Praises Topper's Talent

Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Zaidan Wani's uncle, praised the topper in the region, saying that his achievement was expected from the very beginning as he has been a very talented and gifted student. "I am a teacher myself. Because from his childhood until today, as a teacher, I have guided him a lot at home and taught him quite a bit. So earlier, during his childhood itself, I had recognised that this child is very gifted and very talented. One day, he will not only make us proud but will also bring laurels to the Valley. So, the rank he has achieved, this achievement, it was always expected from the very beginning," he said.

"All the children in our society who have qualified, this is our collective achievement. I consider this a collective achievement," he added.

NEET-UG Amid Controversy

This year's NEET-UG remained under intense public scrutiny following the paper leak controversy that led to the cancellation of the earlier examination. The re-examination held on June 21 took place amid continuing political debate over the integrity of competitive examinations and concerns over student welfare.

The NTA said the results were declared in time to ensure that the counselling and medical college admission schedule remains on track.