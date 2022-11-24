Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Its BJP vs BJP in Karnataka-Maharashtra border row; CM Bommai challenges Fadnavis

    The Karnataka CM has also claimed that some villages of Jat taluka of Sangli district have decided to migrate to Karnataka was refuted by the state government and local people's representatives on Wednesday.

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday made provocative statements over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue. To this, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his dream will never come true and also said that the state government is committed to protecting the country's land, water and borders.

    Now that CM Bommai has publicly challenged Maharashtra's BJP, all eyes are on Fadwanis as to what answer the Maharashtra government will give.

    The Karnataka CM has also claimed that some villages of Jat taluka of Sangli district have decided to migrate to Karnataka was refuted by the state government and local people's representatives on Wednesday.

    The government has assured that no village in Maharashtra will be allowed to go outside the state. Fadnavis has also expressed his determination that the state government will fight strongly in the Supreme Court to get Marathi-speaking villages, including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani.

    Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "No village in Maharashtra will go to Karnataka! The state government will fight strongly in the Supreme Court to get Marathi-speaking villages, including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani!"

    Reacting to this, the Karnataka CM took to Twitter and said, "Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a provocative statement on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue. His dream will never come true. Our government is committed to protecting the country's land, water and borders."

    "There is no question of giving any space in the border areas of Karnataka. On the contrary, Kannada speaking areas like Solapur and Akkalkot in Maharashtra should be included in our state. Since 2004, the Maharashtra government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the border dispute. So far, they have not succeeded and will not succeed. We are ready for a legal fight," he added.

