Delhi murder: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe into why no action was taken on Shraddha's letter

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an inquiry will be initiated into why "no action" was taken by the police on the complaint it received from Shraddha Walker in 2020. "I have seen it. The letter is very serious. We have to investigate why no action was taken on her complaint," he said, adding that her life may have been saved had action been taken.

Aaftab Poonawala, Walker's live-in boyfriend, is accused of killing the 27-year-old contact centre worker in Delhi in May of this year. Poonawala (28), who lives in South Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood, is accused of strangling Walker and chopping her body into 35 pieces, which he stored in a freezer for over three weeks before discarding them all over the city over many days after midnight.

An official said that Walker had reported Poonawala to the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district two years prior, alleging that he had attempted to murder her in 2020 and that she was worried he would chop her into pieces. Walker also said in a letter of complaint dated November 23, 2020, that Poonawala used to beat her up and that his parents were aware of it. The letter was addressed to Tulinj police in Palghar.

Fadnavis, who handles the state home portfolio, said he has gone through Walker's complaint letter. "I have seen it. The letter is very serious. We have to investigate why no action was taken on her complaint," he said.

"I don't want to make accusations against anyone, but these things happen when complaints go unanswered. Definitely, a probe on this would be launched," said the deputy CM.

Aaftab was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday, and they claim he confessed to the horrifying murder. On May 18, two days after relocating to a new residence in south Delhi, Aaftab is accused of killing Shraddha. He purchased a 300-liter refrigerator the next day to preserve her body parts, and according to sources, he continued to stare daily at her severed head. Every day, shocking information about the crime that Aaftab allegedly told the police has been making headlines.

