Its AAP vs BJP in high-stake MCD mayor elections today; here's all you need to know

The first municipal House after the high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is scheduled to take place today when all newly elected councillors will take oaths and the mayor and the deputy mayor will be elected.

Delhi MCD mayor election is all set to be held today (January 6), a month after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged 134 wards in the polls and ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body.

In the 250-member municipal House, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats. This was also the first municipal elections after the redrawing of the wards in the year gone by, the exercise being necessitated after the Centre brought a legislation in Parliament to unify the three local bodies.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has nominated Satya Sharma as the Presiding Officer for the mayoral election, who is currently a councillor of ward no. 226 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The first meeting of the newly-elected municipal corporation will be convened today in attendance of the L-G that will have the election for the position of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the six members of the standing committee. It is reportedly said that the meeting will take place at 11 am at the Aruna Asif Ali Sabhagar at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, New Delhi.

It can be seen that the AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur to the mayor post. Oberoi who is AAP's main contender has done her PhD from IGNOU's School of Management Studies, has served as an assistant professor in several reputed universities.

After being chosen for the top post, Oberoi said, "I would like to thank Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for entrusting me with this responsibility. Over the next few months, we will all work together to make Delhi the city that it should have been."

Rekha Gupta has been nominated from the BJP. Gupta, after filing her nomination, asserted that she will contest the election with full strength. "I appeal to all the councillors that vote for the development and betterment of Delhi. I hope they will choose the right mayor for the city by listening to the voice of their conscience," she had said.

The post of mayor is considered prestigious and a Delhi mayor wielded a lot of power until the erstwhile unified MCD, set up in 1958, was trifurcated into North Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi municipal corporations in 2012 with a mayor each for three civic bodies. In May 2022, the civic organisations were reunited.