From the India Gate: Fight of the 'Bahus', Rajasthan tailspin and more

There is a lot that happens behind the scenes in the corridors of power. Opinions, conspiracies, power games and internal wrangling galore in the political space. Asianet News Network’s massive ground presence taps into the pulse of politics and bureaucracy across the country.

AND THE TROPHY GOES TO…

Do you know that in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Trophy, the world map on the trophy showed Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

After he became president of FIH in 2016, Narinder Batra said he would not allow any Indian political leader to present this trophy during the 2018 World Cup in India and also ensure that Indian Customs do not clear the trophy to enter India with an incorrect map.

Interestingly, the World Cup Trophy that India won in 1975 showed Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan. This happened because Pakistan, on many occasions, had its member on FIH Executive Board and India only got its chance in 2016 when Batra became FIH president.

The trophy was finally corrected in 2017, and then only continents were displayed and country lines were removed.

KAHANI GHAR GHAR KI…

Deve Gowda family tree has spread its roots, literally. But more members of his family are screaming 'yeh dil maange more' with the state readying for assembly elections.

Speculations are rife in the Mysore region that more members of the Gowda family would test the waters this poll season. But the simmering debate is about the fight between the daughters-in-law of Deve Gowda for prime seats.

Currently, Deve Gowda is a member of the Rajya Sabha, and his grandson Prajwal is a member of the Lok Sabha.

Gowda’s sons, H D Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna, and daughter-in-law Anitha Kumaraswamy are MLAs. Two other family members, DC Thammanna and Balakrishna, are also MLAs. Another grandson, Suraj Revanna, is a member of the legislative council and daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna is a member of Hassan Zilla Panchayat.

The party has already announced the candidature of most of the incumbent family members. More would get tickets in the next round. But the list seems to be long. But all eyes are on the outcome of the political dangal between Bhavani Revanna and Anitha Kumaraswamy. And who will emerge winner in the knock-out round remains a moot point.

CASTE JIGSAW

Vokkaliga community occupies a sizeable presence in Karnataka’s caste jigsaw. No wonder why BJP prefers a leader from the community to head its state unit.

In a recent interaction with the media, Home Minister Amit Shah underlined the importance of maintaining links with Vokkaligas, keeping the vote bank in mind. The party is confident that veteran B S Yediyurappa will keep the Lingayata folks together. But they need a name that would open Vokkaliga vote vaults.

With incumbent president Naleen Kumar Keteel's term nearing completion, the headhunt will intensify soon. BJP insiders feel the toss-up will be between Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and national BJP general secretary C T Ravi to head the party.

'PILOT'ING A THOUGHT

Politicians are known for leaving more text between the lines. And Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is no different.

In a recent interview, Gehlot was candid enough to express, albeit indirectly, his wish to continue in the CM chair if the party is elected back to power.

Gehlot seems to be in no mood to 'retire'.

"Our party is getting stronger. It is certain that our government will return. I'll not take any name, but you all know who the CM would be," Gehlot left it for anyone’s guess.

It seems that Congress' 'young leader' will have to continue his wait for fulfilling his dream. Though there was a general expectation that a young face would lead the next government, everything is on a tailspin following Gehlot’s interview. But the Congress leadership must fasten seatbelts as the party is all set to fly into some rough weather sooner or later.

MISSING IN ACTION

Where's she? Till the other day, a veteran woman leader of the BJP was conspicuous with her statements across the media. But she seems to have gone into hibernation.

Party insiders feel it is a self-imposed maun vrat to 'impress' the party's national leadership.

With the BJP high command expected to be in Rajasthan on January 10th, the woman leader's silence seems to be a strategy to avoid muttering anything controversial that would irk party seniors.