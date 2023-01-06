Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Temperature in Delhi dips to 3 degrees Celsius after 2 years; cold wave to persist today

    The minimum temperature in Delhi will continue to remain below 10 degrees Celsius for the next five days, IMD said, adding that the maximum temperature will hover between 17-20 degrees Celsius.

    Temperature in Delhi dips to 3 degrees Celsius after 2 years; cold wave to persist today
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 8:22 AM IST

    Delhi residents on Friday (January 6) woke up to another chilly morning as the mercury dipped to 4 degrees Celsius in the national capital. People were seen lighting bonfires to get some relief from the spine-chilling winter that has engulfed the entire Delhi-NCR.

    The bone chilling cold in the national capital has continued to be a serious problem for the homeless people. Delhi Urban Shelter Board is opening shelter homes for these people so that they can bear the prevailing cold conditions in the city. 

    Speaking to reporters, Vipin Rai, a Member of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board said, "We have 197 permanent shelter homes. During winter, we put up almost 250 tents in Delhi. Now, we've 190 functional tents & 50 are in standby mode. Apart from mattresses and blankets, we also provide 3 meals a day to occupants."

    The minimum temperature in Delhi will continue to remain below 10 degrees Celsius for the next five days, IMD said, adding that the maximum temperature will hover between 17-20 degrees Celsius. The weather department has also predicted cold wave conditions on Friday.

    As frosty winds from the snow-covered Himalayas rushed through the plains, Delhi's temperature dropped to be lower than Dalhousie (4.9 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.2 degrees), Kangra (3.2 degrees), Shimla (3.7 degrees), Dehradun (4.6 degrees), Mussoorie (4.4 degrees) and Nainital (6.2 degrees).

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee advised residents' welfare associations (RWAs), institutions and other establishments to provide electric heaters, blankets and warm clothes to security guards to prevent open burning of biomass that leads to pollution.

