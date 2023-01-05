Police arrest three minors in Bihar for for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express train

Railway authorities identified the minors who threw stones at the train using CCTV footage. The stone-pelting incident on the Vande Bharat Express took place in Kishanganj district of Bihar.

Pothia police have arrested as many as three minors for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express in Bihar. On Tuesday, the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Following repeated stone-pelting incidents, an awareness campaign has been started to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in Bihar, not in Bengal, on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

She said that legal action would be taken against those media outlets that spread 'fake news' about the incident occurring in West Bengal, bringing a bad name to the state.

"It was in Bihar, not West Bengal, where Vande Bharat was pelted with stones. We will take legal action against those media outlets that broadcast false information about the incident in West Bengal and defame our state," CM Banerjee said.

"Vande Bharat is not that special. It's just an old train refurbished with a new engine," the chief minister added. She was on her two-day visit to oversee preparations for the Gangasagar Mela, which begins on January 8.

On Tuesday, Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones for the second day in a row. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on December 30.