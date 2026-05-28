Kolkata Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast Alert Issued For North, South Bengal
Kolkata Weather Update: The scorching heat is about to take a break. For the next few days, large parts of South Bengal will see thunderstorms with strong winds blowing at 50-70 kmph. The districts of North Bengal are also likely to get some rain
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Weather
Everyone has been struggling with the intense heat. Now, we can expect some temporary relief. Over the next few days, many areas in South Bengal will experience thunderstorms. Day temperatures in the southern districts will also start dropping from Friday. North Bengal districts are also likely to see thunderstorms on Friday.
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Weather Update
The weather department has forecast thunderstorms for Kolkata and all of South Bengal on Thursday and Friday. These will come with winds blowing at 50-60 km per hour. In districts like Howrah, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, and Nadia, the wind speed could even touch 60 to 70 km per hour.
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Orange Alert
An orange alert for thunderstorms is in place for all districts of South Bengal. The forecast predicts thunderstorms with lightning for the southern districts on Friday as well. On that day, the districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, and Jhargram are likely to see thundershowers.
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Rain In South Bengal
The rain has already started in various districts of South Bengal since Wednesday. Purulia experienced a thunderstorm. Kolkata and its neighbouring districts also saw some scattered showers on Wednesday. The thundershowers will continue on Thursday and Friday.
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Saturday Forecast
On Saturday, there's a chance of rain in both Medinipur districts, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, both Bardhaman districts, and Birbhum. The rain might continue into Sunday as well, especially in Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Paschim Bardhaman.
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North Bengal
Meanwhile, the weather office has issued a yellow alert for the districts of North Bengal for Thursday and Friday. These areas will likely see thunderstorms with lightning. Strong winds blowing at 40 to 50 km per hour will accompany the rain.
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