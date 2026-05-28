AIADMK chief EPS slammed the TVK-led TN government over a minor's sexual assault in Chennai, allegedly by a police officer. He questioned child safety under CM Joseph Vijay and urged the government to act beyond 'photoshoot' governance.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government following reports of a horrific sexual assault on a minor boy in Chennai, allegedly involving a police officer. Expressing shock over the incident that took place in Chennai's Kodambakkam, Palaniswami questioned the safety of children under Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's administration.

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EPS Details 'Utterly Shocking' Incident

Taking to the social media platform X, the AIADMK leader detailed the harrowing ordeal of the victim. "The news that three individuals, including a police officer, in Chennai's Kodambakkam, forced alcohol into a young boy's mouth and subjected him to brutal sexual assault is utterly shocking. The boy, in an attempt to defend himself, attacked the police officer with a TV remote, escaped by running away, and walked all the way to the Ashok Nagar police station to file a complaint," Palaniswami stated.

He further claimed that the increasing frequency of such crimes has created an atmosphere of fear across the state. "The nature of crimes unfolding daily in Tamil Nadu instils profound fear," he added.

Direct Attack on Chief Minister Joseph Vijay

Directly addressing the Chief Minister, the former CM accused the government of failing to protect the vulnerable. "Sir, the very children on whose behalf you gathered votes are now standing unprotected under your rule. What answer will you give for all this?" he asked.

Palaniswami also dismissed the state government's recent efforts to review the security situation as mere PR exercises. "Your government released a video claiming you held a 'Law and Order Review Meeting.' Doubts are growing stronger that it has turned into yet another ceremonial gathering. Doesn't the cruelty of a wolf grazing right in the fold torment your conscience?" EPS remarked, referring to the alleged involvement of a police officer in the crime.

'Abandon Photoshoot Governance': EPS Demands Action

Urging the state government to move beyond "photoshoots" and focus on actual governance, the AIADMK leader demanded immediate and stringent action. "No matter who the lustful perpetrators responsible for this young boy's horrific ordeal may be, I urge that strict legal action be taken against them. The government must abandon the 'coat-suit-photoshoot' model of governance once and for all and act with genuine commitment to upholding law and order," he said. (ANI)