A viral video showing a tourist freely using her phone in Mumbai has sparked debate about safety in India versus London. The traveller said she felt less worried in India than in UK capital, where phone theft is rising. Some agreed, others criticised. Many said both places have different issues and personal experiences may not reflect full reality.

A viral video on social media has started a strong debate about urban safety. The clip shows a European traveller using her smartphone freely on a busy street in Mumbai while comparing it to her video of not being able to do so in London, the United Kingdom. Many viewers were surprised, as it challenges the common belief that Western cities are always safer than places in the East. The video has gained millions of views on platforms like X and Instagram, with people from around the world sharing their opinions.

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What the video shows

In the video, the traveller walks through a crowded market, filming casually. She holds her phone loosely and even leaves it on a café table for a moment while adjusting her bag.

In her caption, she said she felt 'less stressed' about her phone in India than in London. She added that in places like Kerala, Guwahati and Meghalaya, she did not feel worried about her belongings.

However, she said her experience in London was very different. She described being extra careful, holding her phone tightly and checking her bag often.

The video comes at a time when London is facing a rise in street crime, especially phone theft. Reports suggest that a phone is stolen every few minutes in the city.

A common method is 'moped muggings', where thieves ride past quickly and grab phones from people’s hands. Areas like Westminster and Camden are said to be major hotspots, with both tourists and locals targeted.

This type of organised, fast-moving theft has become a growing concern in the UK capital.

How India compares

In India, petty crimes like pickpocketing and chain snatching do exist. There are also serious concerns around women’s safety in many parts of the country.

However, the specific pattern of high-speed phone snatching seen in London is less common in cities like Mumbai or Bengaluru. Many locals say people often use their phones openly in public spaces without constant fear.

Experts say safety can vary widely across different cities and even neighbourhoods in both countries. So, one experience may not reflect the full picture.

Mixed reactions online

The video has divided social media users into two main groups. Some travellers agreed with the creator and shared similar experiences. A few said they had phones stolen in London but felt safe in India.

Others disagreed and said the comparison was unfair. Some users argued that cities like Delhi should be included in the discussion. A few also pointed out that crime exists everywhere, and people should stay careful no matter where they are.

There were also many jokes and memes, showing how the topic has caught public attention.

Importantly, some comments online included offensive or divisive remarks. These do not reflect the views of most users and highlight how online discussions can sometimes turn negative.

A wider safety conversation

The viral clip has opened a larger conversation about how people view safety in different parts of the world. It shows that personal experience can sometimes challenge popular beliefs.

At the same time, experts say it is important not to generalise. Both India and London have their own safety challenges.

In the end, staying aware and careful remains important, no matter where you are.