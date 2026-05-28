A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children before dying by suicide in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children before dying by suicide in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am in Salkilapur village of Killa Ghanpur mandal.

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According to police, the man, who had taken a 50-acre mango orchard on lease, was living with his family when the suspected murder-suicide took place. He allegedly pushed his 35-year-old wife and two children into a water sump before later hanging himself.

A senior police official told PTI that the wife and children are suspected to have drowned, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem examinations. In a disturbing detail, officials said the boy’s hands were found tied.

Preliminary investigations suggest the family had been battling severe financial distress along with ongoing health problems. Villagers claimed the man had accumulated loans ranging from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore, allegedly due to mounting agricultural and business pressures.

Police said the investigation is still underway.

Officials also revealed that the man had recorded a video message on his mobile phone before his death. In the video, he allegedly named two to three individuals who had “pressurised” him over loan repayment.