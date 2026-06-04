A Gurgaon-based doctor has sparked a thought-provoking debate on wealth, success and the growing anxiety gripping modern professionals after revealing the story of a man who earns Rs 40 lakh annually, drives a BMW yet believes he is poor.

A Gurgaon-based doctor has sparked a thought-provoking debate on wealth, success and the growing anxiety gripping modern professionals after revealing the story of a man who earns Rs 40 lakh annually, drives a BMW and enjoys a comfortable lifestyle yet believes he is poor.

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Dr Sunny Garg, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Everhope Oncology, shared a recent Instagram video that has since resonated widely online.

According to Garg, a 34-year-old professional opened up about an overwhelming sense of financial inadequacy despite his impressive earnings and lifestyle.

"He sat across from me and said, 'Doctor, I think I'm very poor. I can't sleep at night,'" Garg recalled.

Garg believes his story reflects a growing psychological struggle among urban professionals rather than a genuine shortage of money.

The doctor argued that the real problem lies in how people define success. As incomes rise, so do expectations and with them, the tendency to compare oneself with increasingly wealthier individuals.

According to Garg, the professional no longer measured his achievements against the average Indian. Instead, he compared himself to startup founders, entrepreneurs and the larger-than-life success stories that dominate social media feeds.

"Statistically, he's in the top 1% of earners in India. Yet he feels poor. Why?" Garg asked in the video. "Because his reference point has shifted." The doctor explained that this constant recalibration of success creates a dangerous cycle. Every financial milestone achieved is quickly overshadowed by someone else's greater accomplishment, leaving individuals trapped in a relentless pursuit of "more."

Calling it a form of "modern poverty", Garg said many professionals find themselves earning more than ever before while feeling no closer to satisfaction or peace of mind.

To better understand the man's outlook, Garg posed three revealing questions.

First, he asked how many times over the past year the man had told himself, "I am enough." The response, according to the doctor, was simple: "Never."

Next came a more fundamental question—who was he earning all that money for? The professional reportedly admitted that he did not know and was merely trying to keep pace with others.

Finally, Garg asked whether there was even one activity in his life that was completely disconnected from money, career advancement or financial goals. After 30 seconds of reflection, the man acknowledged there wasn't.

For the doctor, those answers exposed the heart of the problem. The issue was not financial hardship but an absence of purpose, contentment and meaningful connection beyond professional success.

The video has since struck a chord with social media users, many of whom said it perfectly captures the pressures of modern professional life, where the finish line keeps moving and the race to keep up never seems to end.