New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, while extending Eid-al-Adha greetings and calling for peace and adherence to government guidelines, also remarked on one month since the launch of Operation Sindoor. He stated that Pakistan, which he described as a "territory of terrorism," must take action against those who carry out oppression and violence—calling them enemies of both humanity and Islam.



Speaking to reporters after offering Namaz at Imamia Hall, Shia Jama Masjid, Naqvi said that everyone should respect the government's guidelines and ensure that the spirit of unity and brotherhood is maintained across the country. "Everyone should respect the government guidelines and we should all take care that the thread of harmony and brotherhood does not weaken from anywhere. Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Eid al Adha..." Naqvi said.



Speaking on Operation Sindoor, which has completed one month, the BJP leader said, "Pakistan, which is the territory of terrorism, will have to sacrifice the executioners of oppression and crime. It will have to be completely wiped out because these people are a threat not only to humanity but also to Islam. The country will never accept those who are playing the role of stooges of Pakistan..."



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Eid greetings to the people. In his X post, PM Modi said, “Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity.” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju conveyed his wishes, posting his greeting in Urdu. "Happy Eid al-Adha! Heartfelt congratulations to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid al-Adha," he wrote.

As people across the country celebrate Eid, multiple dargahs and mosques were filled with people offering prayers early in the morning. In Mumbai, people offered Namaz at the Jama Masjid Mahim Dargah, while in Delhi, at the first light of dawn, people turned to the Jama masjid to offer their prayers.