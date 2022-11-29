Israel's envoy disagrees with Israeli filmmaker who called 'The Kashmir Files' a vulgar movie

After IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid sparked outrage by calling Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' 'propaganda and vulgar,' Israel's Consul General to the Midwest Kobbi Shoshani expressed his opposing views on the film. The movie 'The Kashmir Files,' released in theatres earlier this year, told the story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

Isreal's Consul General in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, disagreed with fellow countryman and filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who called the movie 'The Kashmir Files' 'propaganda' and 'vulgar'. Lapid, the jury head, said that he was 'disturbed and shocked' to see the film being screened at the prestigious film festival during his speech at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the film The Kashmir Files. It appeared to us to be a propaganda and vulgar film, unfit for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," said Lapid.

"I feel comfortable sharing this feeling openly with you because the festival's spirit can truly accept critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," added Lapid.

'The Kashmir Files' was screened on November 22 as part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI.

Reacting to Lapid's remark, Shoshani said that he watched the film and had a different opinion about it. Shoshani shared his impressions and wrote, "I saw the Kashmir file movie and met the cast. I disagree with Nadav Lapid. I expressed my thoughts to Nadav after his speech. @vivekagnihotri".

Vivek Agnihotri's film, 'The Kashmir Files,' shows the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley following the killings of members of the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The movie sparked a major controversy after its release in theatres on March 11, with critics claiming its sole purpose was to demonise Kashmiri Muslims.

The movie casts Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, among others. On November 22, Kher attended a special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI.

While reacting to Nadav's remarks, Kher said, "No matter how high the lie is. It is always insignificant in comparison to the truth."

The film became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2022, with Anupam Kher receiving praise for his performance.

Also Read: Exclusive Interview: The reinvention of Anupam Kher

Also Read: The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri’s next movie is 'The Vaccine War!' Read here all you need to know

Also Read: IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival