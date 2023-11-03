Israel-Palestine war: Candle march in support of Hamas adds to debate over Haryana university lecture (WATCH)

Leaders, including Mumbai BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national vice president Abhivav Prakash, accused the lecture of glorifying Hamas and suicide attacks, while also making derogatory remarks about Hindu culture, Hinduism, Hindutva, RSS, BJP, and the Indian Army.

A lecture on the Israel-Palestine conflict at a private university in Haryana's Sonepat has triggered a controversy. The lecture, titled "History and Politics of the Palestinian present," came under scrutiny after video clips circulated on social media, leading some BJP leaders to allege that the event endorsed Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. The controversy has deepened when a candle march in support of Hamas was organized following the event.

In response, a spokesperson from the OP Jindal Global University, where the event took place, refuted these claims, emphasizing that the video clips had been taken out of context. This controversy underscores the sensitivity surrounding discussions of international conflicts within academic settings and the ongoing debate over freedom of expression in India.

