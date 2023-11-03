'I can only speak out, but...': Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan speaks out on raging Gaza conflict

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan voiced his concern over the tragic deaths of innocent children in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has captured global attention, drawing reactions from celebrities, politicians, and athletes worldwide. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Friday voiced his concern over the tragic deaths of innocent children aged 0-10 in Gaza and the continued silence on the matter. Taking to social media, Irfan expressed his views and urged world leaders to come together to end the ongoing violence.

Israel conducted a military strike on a refugee camp in northern Gaza, resulting in a high number of casualties, according to Palestinian officials in the Hamas-controlled region. The strike on the Jabaliya camp drew strong condemnation from Arab governments, while Israel claimed the camp was being used by Hamas for training purposes.

Also read: Explained: Why Wagner arming Hezbollah poses huge worry amid Middle East conflict

Irfan Pathan, known for his cricketing career, used his social media platform to shed light on the tragic situation. He posted on X, "Every day, innocent children aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing their lives, and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing."

The rising number of civilian casualties, with Palestinian authorities reporting thousands killed in Israeli airstrikes, has led to questions about the United States' unconditional public support and whether President Joe Biden is taking sufficient measures to prevent the conflict from escalating further. Concurrently, the US administration is facing increasing congressional opposition to its efforts to provide more aid to Israel.

To address the situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday, focusing his trip on finding ways to minimize harm to civilians during the Gaza conflict.

Also read: Hamas' warning to IDF: Will return Israeli soldiers in black bags, make Gaza a 'curse' for the nation (WATCH)