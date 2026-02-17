The International Solar Alliance (ISA) has launched a global mission to help over 120 countries use AI to scale clean energy. The initiative aims to improve grid management, modernise energy systems, and place citizens at the center of the transition.

ISA Launches Global Mission on AI for Energy

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) unveiled a global mission to assist more than 120 member countries in fast-tracking artificial intelligence-enabled clean energy during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The initiative, titled 'Global Mission on AI for Energy - Scaling through Citizen-Centric India Energy Stack,' seeks to integrate AI-driven solutions to improve energy planning, grid management, and service delivery, particularly in developing economies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to ISA, the mission aims to help nations leapfrog traditional infrastructure pathways to extend affordable power through improved policy alignment and financial mobilisation. The session, held in partnership with the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and REC Limited, focused on moving AI applications from pilot stages to system-wide transformations.

Rationale Behind AI-Energy Integration

ISA Director General Ashish Khanna stated, "The International Solar Alliance is working at the intersection of AI and energy because the scale of the transition has changed. Nearly 40% of the 1,000 GW of solar added globally in the last two years has been decentralised, placing new demands on grids and financial models. Digitisation and AI are therefore essential to efficiently and affordably scale decentralised clean energy, which can be a force multiplier for clean power, livelihoods, and citizen-centric growth. Through a Global Mission on AI for Energy, launching at the AI Summit, ISA will bring together policy, innovation, skills, and finance to ensure consumers benefit and that all 125 Member Countries can digitally leapfrog, leaving no one behind."

Technology as a Driver for Renewable Energy Growth

Indian government officials highlighted how technology serves as the primary driver for scaling renewable energy. JVN Subramanyam, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, noted that India currently possesses nearly 520 GW of installed capacity, with over 52 per cent from non-fossil sources. He attributed the rapid growth of rooftop solar to technological integration rather than just intent. "By bringing consumers, vendors, banks and DISCOMs together on a single digital platform, we created trust, speed and scale. Distributed renewable energy is no longer a pilot; it is scaling at an unprecedented speed, and the next frontier is intelligence. With millions of prosumers and bidirectional grids, AI will be the backbone that makes our energy ecosystem smarter, more resilient and truly participative. This mission has the potential to be a true game changer--demonstrating how digital public infrastructure and AI can enable countries to leapfrog legacy energy systems and accelerate the shift to a smarter, faster, and more inclusive clean energy future," he said.

Leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure

The mission builds upon the concept of digital public infrastructure to modernise energy systems on a global scale. Shashank Misra, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Power, observed that India's Energy Stack demonstrates how integrating data, markets, and payments into a unified system can transform the sector. "By aligning AI with digital energy stacks, the Mission will help countries modernise grids, scale decentralised renewables, improve financial viability, and place citizens at the centre of the transition. Together, these approaches offer a powerful pathway for nations to leapfrog toward clean, resilient, and inclusive energy systems," Misra said.

Report and Innovation Models Unveiled

During the summit, the ISA also launched a report titled 'Smarter and Citizen-Centric Power for Shared Prosperity,' which examines the intersection of the clean energy and AI revolutions. The findings suggest that the clean energy revolution requires digitalisation to scale, while the AI revolution depends on accessible clean power.

To demonstrate operational proof-of-concept, the ISA showcased innovation models, including the "One Solar App" for rooftop solar adoption and digital twin solutions for distribution networks. These tools use real-time simulation and geospatial mapping to improve operational efficiency and reduce investment risks across member countries. (ANI)