Rahul Meena, accused in the rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter, alleged he was physically assaulted by jail inmates. A Saket court has ordered a medical examination and extended his judicial custody until May 8.

Accused Alleges Assault in Jail

The accsued in the IRS officer's daughter rape and murder case, Rahul Meena, has alleged physical assault by jail inmates during Judicial custody. Saket court has directed an MLC and sought a report from the authorities.

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He was produced before the court after expiry of 7 days of judicial custody. Judicial Magistrate First Class Deepika Thakran directed the Jail authorities to conduct an MLC and file a report on the next date. Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Rahul Meena till May 8.

Case Background and Legal Proceedings

Initial Arrest and Investigation

An FIR has been lodged at the Amar Colony police station in connection with the alleged crime. Rahul Meena was arrested on April 22 at a hotel in Dwara. Delhi police sought an extension of judicial custody. The court allowed the application after hearing the submissions of the Delhi police.

On April 23, Delhi police sought 4 days custody of Rahul Meena to recover his mobile phone, to examine his family members and to verify whether there is any other person involved in the crime. The investigation officer had told the court that cash and jewellery had been recovered.

While seeking 4 days custody of the accused, Delhi police had said that it had traced the route which Rahul Meena followed to reach Delhi. His mobile is also recovered; other evidence is to be collected. Legal Aid Defence counsel (LADC) Sayantini Sahoo had opposed the remand application, saying that it is a sensitive case and the police acted in a very prompt manner. "Four days remand is not required. Alwar is a distance of two and a half hours, and his mobile can be recovered in two days' time," the counsel argued.

Remand to Judicial Custody

On April 27, the Saket court in New Delhi remanded Rahul Meena, a domestic help accused of killing a senior IRS officer's daughter at her residence in the national capital, to seven days of Judicial custody after police interrogation.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Devanshi Janmeja remanded Rahul Meena in judicial custody. He was produced before the court after four days of police custody came to an end today. Meena was arrested on April 22 at a hotel in Dwara. Delhi Police had sought seven days' judicial custody, which the court allowed after hearing the submissions of the Delhi Police. (ANI)