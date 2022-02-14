  • Facebook
    IRCTC to resume serving cooked meals in trains from February 14

    On March 22, 2020, e-catering services were discontinued due to the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting unprecedented lockdown.

    New Delhi, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 8:51 AM IST
    From February 14, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has decided to start providing prepared meals in trains, which was halted after the Covid-19 outbreak broke out. According to the IRCTC, such cuisine is already being provided on 428 trains. Cooked meal service had been resumed in 80 percent of trains as of January. However, ready-to-eat meals will continue to be available on demand. On March 22, 2020, e-catering services were discontinued due to the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting unprecedented lockdown.

    IRCTC launched an e-catering service in 2014, allowing passengers to buy food from reputable brands as well as popular regional and local specialities over the phone or online while travelling on trains, and have it delivered to their seats at the railway station. IRCTC has begun processing 20,000 e-catering orders per day prior to the implementation of COVID.

    Here is how you can order food online: 

    Step 1: Navigate to the official IRCTC eCatering website at https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/.
    Step 2: Enter your PNR number and click on continue.
    Step 3: Choose your meal from the selection of cafés, outlets, and fast service restaurants.
    Step 4: Place the order and choose a payment method. You have the option of paying online or in cash at the time of delivery.
    Step 5: After you place your order, the food will be brought to your seat/berth.

    In addition, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has authorised airlines to provide meals on all domestic flights.

