The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the CBI on Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging charges in the IRCTC scam case. This comes a day after the court issued a similar notice on a plea by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition filed by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, challenging the trial court order framing charges against him in the alleged IRCTC hotel scam case.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma has sought the CBI's response and listed the matter for further hearing on January 14.

Parallel Plea by Lalu Prasad Yadav

This development comes a day after the High Court issued notice on a similar plea moved by former Railway Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, also assailing the framing of charges in the same case.

On Monday, the High Court issued notice to the CBI on Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea but declined to grant any immediate relief. The Court did not stay the trial court's order framing charges and made it clear that the issue of interim protection would be considered separately.

"Let them file a reply. I will hear you on the point of stay," Justice Sharma observed, while listing the stay application for January 14.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, along with Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, assisted by advocates Ekta Vats, Varun Jain and Navin Kumar, appeared on behalf of Lalu Prasad Yadav and pressed for a stay on the trial court proceedings.

The CBI was represented by Additional Solicitor General D P Singh, assisted by Advocate Manu Mishra.

Background of the Case and Allegations

Lalu Prasad Yadav has approached the High Court challenging the October 2025 order of the Rouse Avenue Courts, which framed charges of corruption and criminal conspiracy against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the award of tenders by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The trial court, presided over by Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Vishal Gogne, observed that during his tenure as Union Minister for Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly misused his official position to manipulate eligibility criteria in a land tender process. The court held that he was fully aware of the alleged conspiracy and had actively intervened in decision-making, resulting in wrongful gain to private parties and loss to the public exchequer.

In addition to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the trial court has framed charges against his wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son, Tejashwi Yadav, who currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. They have been charged with offences including criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The case stems from a 2017 FIR registered by the CBI, alleging that between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister, a criminal conspiracy was hatched to award IRCTC hotel contracts in Patna and Puri to favoured parties in exchange for illegal gratification, including prime land and shares.

Following completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Yadav, his family members, IRCTC officials and other private individuals.

The High Court will hear both pleas, including the applications seeking interim relief, on January 14.