Union Minister Sanjay Seth highlighted yoga's transformative impact on the 12th International Day of Yoga. He pointed to PM Modi leading thousands in Kolkata, stressing the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' for holistic well-being globally.

As the nation observed the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday, Union Minister of State and BJP leader Sanjay Seth highlighted the transformative impact of yoga on global health and well-being. Speaking to ANI, Seth pointed to the large turnout at Kolkata's Red Road as a reflection of the growing acceptance of yoga as a means of improving physical and mental health. He said, "... Prime Minister Narendra Modi is performing yoga with thousands on Kolkata's Red Road. The message is clear: if you are healthy, your family, society, nation, and the world will also be healthy..."

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Theme: 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

Earlier in the day, Seth said the theme of this year's International Day of Yoga focuses on promoting holistic well-being. "This year, as the world observes the International Day of Yoga, the theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. The underlying idea is to keep oneself healthy, leading to a healthy family, a healthy society, a healthy nation, and a healthy world," he said.

Leaders Stress on Good Health

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress leader and state minister Irfan Ansari also marked the occasion and stressed the importance of maintaining good health. "Today, we celebrated Yoga Day and conveyed the message that good health is the greatest wealth in life, and we highlighted how to maintain that health," Ansari said.

He added that he also took note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Yoga Day celebrations and the message he shared on the occasion.

PM Modi Leads Celebrations in Kolkata

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga was observed across India and around the world under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living at every stage of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national flagship Yoga Day event at Red Road in Kolkata, where thousands of people participated in a mass yoga session as part of celebrations held across the country. (ANI)