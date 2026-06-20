Countdown events for the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21 are in full swing across India. The 2026 theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing,' with massive sessions in Hyderabad, Kolkata, J&K, and Lucknow setting the tone for the celebration.

Preparations for the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 have reached a fever pitch across the country, with massive countdown events and unique practice sessions being organised to mark the global celebration. Thousands of yoga enthusiasts, practitioners, and citizens are joining hands across various states to set an energetic tone for the main event on June 21 (Sunday).

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2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day, according to the United Nations. This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", emphasises that Yoga is for all age groups and can be a valuable practice for healthy ageing, helping people stay active, independent, and engaged.

Countdown Events Across States

In Telangana, a massive "24-Hour Countdown Event" was organised at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad under the leadership of the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, where Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, preparations for the International Day of Yoga are in full swing at Red Road, Kolkata. The spirit of the 12th International Day of Yoga was also seen in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Ramban District Administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan, organised a grand Mega Yoga Session at Sanasar. Additionally, in Srinagar, water sports players showcased unique floating yoga at Pokhribal Lake as a prelude to the global celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak participated in a massive Yoga camp organised at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow, a day before the International Day of Yoga. Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "On the eve of International Day of Yoga, a large number of people of Lucknow have gathered here at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. On the clarion call of PM Narendra Modi, people are giving a message to the country to perform Yoga and be healthy. Yoga cleanses both mind and soul, and makes the body healthy. I appeal to the people of the country that everyone should make Yoga a part of their life..."

On Friday, Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Sanyog ISM Yoga Summit 2026, organised by the Goa Council of Ayurvedic and Other Allied Indian Systems of Medicine in association with the Department of Ayush, on the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

A Global Movement for Wellness

International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, remains a cornerstone of India's soft power diplomacy. Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 following a proposal by Prime Minister Modi, the event has since become a global movement. (ANI)