A marketing intern's viral Reddit post has ignited a heated debate online after the student claimed they were paid only half of their promised stipend despite working far beyond the agreed schedule.

A marketing intern's viralReddit post has ignited a heated debate online after the student claimed they were paid only half of their promised stipend despite working far beyond the agreed schedule. The post, titled "Internship promised Rs 10k, paid Rs 5k, stay or quit?", has prompted thousands of users to weigh in, with many urging the intern to leave what they described as an exploitative workplace.

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The fourth-year undergraduate revealed that they joined the internship last month after being promised a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for working just three days a week. However, according to the post, the reality turned out to be drastically different.

"Since day one, I've worked daily, sometimes even Sundays, including remote tasks. Office hours were supposed to be 10:30 AM-6 PM, but I often stayed until 7:30-9 PM and still got tasks after hours. They even added extra responsibilities outside my role," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

Despite putting in long hours and taking on additional responsibilities, the intern claimed they received only Rs 5,000 at the end of the month. According to the post, the management justified withholding the remaining amount by alleging irregular office attendance.

"On July 5, stipend credited: only Rs 5,000. Manager said it's because I didn't come to office regularly, but I worked every day. Based on their cycle, I should've received at least Rs 7,500. Commute is three hours daily for a 30 km trip.

“I plan to discuss this on July 9. If they raise it by Rs 2,000, I might stay. Otherwise, I'll quit. My worry is the recruiter (very influential) might affect my future placements. So far, I haven't learned any skills here, just exhaustion.”

The post quickly gained traction, triggering an outpouring of support from social media users, many of whom advised the intern to resign rather than continue working under such conditions.

"Seriously, Rs 5k on 10k promise. This is a big, dark red flag. Send them your resignation," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Quit ASAP. The startup has scammed you. This shows their true nature. how they treal all employees regularly."

A third user said, "How big is this company? If less than 10 people, then quit. Recruiter can't do sh*t. They may bar you from trying for other placement drives in college, try to reason with them and start searching on your own also."

A fourth added, "Quit. Don't even bother staying and fighting for the rest of the money, they won't give. No recruiter can "ruin" your placements. Have faith in yourself. It'll be alright. Sad that you're going through this but these startups are disgusting."