An architecture firm has come under intense criticism on social media after it allegedly revoked a woman's job offer simply because she sought a formal offer letter and clarification on extended working hours.

An architecture firm has come under intense criticism on social media after it allegedly revoked a woman's job offer simply because she sought a formal offer letter and clarification on extended working hours. The incident, shared by the woman's husband on Reddit, has triggered a wider debate on toxic workplace culture, labour rights, and hiring practices.

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In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Asking for an offer letter and normal working hours is a crime," the husband shared screenshots of the email exchange between the company and his wife, who had been interviewing for urban planning and architecture roles across Delhi.

According to the post, the woman received a full-time job offer after salary negotiations. Although the pay was slightly below her expectations, she decided to accept the position. However, instead of issuing a formal offer letter, the company allegedly instructed her via email to report to work on Monday, with a schedule of 10-hour workdays, five days a week, along with remote work on weekends whenever required.

"She said she was happy to join, but wanted a formal offer letter, a 9-hour day, a 5-day week, and weekend availability only when actually needed," the husband wrote in the Reddit post.

Soon after, the company's HR withdrew the offer, claiming that the discussions surrounding work hours and onboarding expectations were incompatible with the organisation's values.

"Based on our recent conversations regarding the core hours and onboarding expectations, it is clear that our operational requirements do not align with the flexibility you need at this time. As a result, we have decided to rescind our offer of employment, effective immediately," the HR email read.

Responding to the decision, the woman maintained that she had never requested flexibility but merely sought transparency regarding working hours, which she believed exceeded the legal limit prescribed under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code.

"I would like to put it on record that I was looking forward to working with the team. Our conversation had nothing to do with me wanting flexibility but requesting you to follow labour guidelines under the OSH code (48 hrs a week maximum). Moreover, your constant refusal to provide me with a structured and binding offer letter also left a sour taste in my mouth since you wanted me to end all my consulting engagements without providing me with a concrete offer letter," she wrote.

Social media rallies behind woman

The post quickly gained traction online, with users overwhelmingly supporting the woman for refusing to compromise on basic employment standards. Many argued that she had narrowly escaped what they described as a toxic work environment, while others urged the couple to publicly identify the company.

"They were looking for someone whom they could walk all over. Your wife dodged a bullet; those 10 hours would have extended to 12 hours," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Until there are desperate unemployed people out there, these companies can bring practices like this. It's set in a way where our bills push us to work!!"

A third user added, "There are firms out there in Delhi NCR that are better, especially larger, more well-known firms, but most are like these. One won't get paid, and work-life balance is a wild dream."

A fourth wrote, "After reading this, I can't deny this is one of those toxic Indian workplaces out there. Their foundation is built on lies of omission. Please share the name of the company so we all can put it in our blacklist."