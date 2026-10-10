MP CM Mohan Yadav slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi for their protests against the CEC, calling it 'anarchy'. He urged the opposition to introspect on its electoral defeats instead and questioned the sincerity of their protest, citing their govt in Kerala.

CM Yadav Slams Congress for 'Spreading Anarchy'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party amid protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing them of spreading anarchy. Yadav said that the opposition should strengthen its organisation and analyse the reasons behind its electoral losses instead of engaging in protests. “Politically, when a party gets a mandate in an election, the opposition should gradually play its role, strengthen its organisation, and study why people are against them. Instead, Rahul Gandhi and his people are just spreading anarchy, which is not right. I completely condemn it,” he said.

“Why is it that on one hand they oppose the Election Commission, but on the other hand, their government is formed in Kerala? If they really want to, they should force a resignation, right? The public knows all this,” he said.

Yadav also referred to the Congress’s electoral performance in Bihar, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, saying the party needed to introspect. “Congress was wiped out decades ago in Bihar, Bengal, and UP. So, Congress needs to do some soul-searching; they need to look deep within themselves,” he said.

Yadav Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Yadav said Prime Minister Modi had maintained public support while leading a single-party government after decades of coalition politics at the Centre. “Under the leadership of Modi ji, instead of the coalition politics that had been going on in Delhi for 30 years, he has maintained the public’s trust through the strength of a single party. He was declared the Prime Ministerial candidate a year in advance, and today, he is running the government for a third time on the strength of his popular support,” he said.

'Opposition Can't Digest India's Progress'

Yadav further claimed that the opposition was unable to accept India’s economic strength and progress across sectors. “The opposition just can’t digest India’s economic power and the progress happening in all sectors,” he said.

The remarks came amid the Opposition's heightened protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission amid allegations of electoral irregularities. They have demanded the resignation of CEC Kumar. (ANI)