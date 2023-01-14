'Instead of being remorseful...': Air India 'pee-gate' victim slams Shankar Mishra

Last week, Mishra was arrested after the accusations came to light more than a month after the incident in late November. He had been on the run from authorities for days, and had been sacked by US banking giant Wells Fargo.

A day after Shankar Mishra accused the woman of urinating on herself in an Air India flight seven weeks ago, the woman has rubbished the claim, calling it "completely false and concocted".

Speaking to reporters, the co-passenger said, "The said allegations are also in complete contradiction and a complete volte-face of the statements and the pleaded case of the accused in his bail application."

The accused, Shankar Mishra, made the stunning claim in response to a notice by the sessions court on an application by the Delhi Police requesting custody for questioning him. He had been sent to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday by a court that turned down the police's request for custody.

The complainant said her intention throughout has been to ensure that institutional changes are made "so that no individual has to go through the horrendous experience that the victim suffered".

The victim said that instead of being remorseful for the "utterly disgusting act committed by him, he has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim".

Last week, Mishra was arrested after the accusations came to light more than a month after the incident in late November. He had been on the run from authorities for days, and had been sacked by US banking giant Wells Fargo.

He was allegedly drunk during the journey from New York to New Delhi on November 26 when he allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on the 72-year-old woman seated in business class.