Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences on the demise of Chaudhary and said that the parliamentarian was always vocal on issues of public interest.

Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Saturday (January 14) died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab. Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said that Chaudhary was walking along with a fellow MP from Kerala and suddenly collapsed.

"He suffered a massive cardiac arrest," Bajwa said. Chaudhary was rushed to Phagwara civil hospital in an ambulance after suffering a heart attack.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also rushed to the hospital where the veteran Congress leader was taken, a party leader said.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhury.. May God rest his soul in peace," Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said.

In a tweet, Om Birla said, "Condolences on the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Shri Santokh Singh ji. In his long public life, he was always vocal on issues of public interest. Discipline in the House was the specialty of his personality. May God give peace to the departed soul. My condolences to the family members."