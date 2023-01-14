Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences on the demise of Chaudhary and said that the parliamentarian was always vocal on issues of public interest.

    Punjab Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Saturday (January 14) died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab. Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said that Chaudhary was walking along with a fellow MP from Kerala and suddenly collapsed.

    "He suffered a massive cardiac arrest," Bajwa said. Chaudhary was rushed to Phagwara civil hospital in an ambulance after suffering a heart attack.

    Also read: Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also rushed to the hospital where the veteran Congress leader was taken, a party leader said.

    "I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhury.. May God rest his soul in peace," Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said.

    Also read: Supreme Court takes note of 'no palpable progress' in hate-speech probe; check details

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences on the demise of Chaudhary and said that the parliamentarian was always vocal on issues of public interest.

    In a tweet, Om Birla said, "Condolences on the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Shri Santokh Singh ji. In his long public life, he was always vocal on issues of public interest. Discipline in the House was the specialty of his personality. May God give peace to the departed soul. My condolences to the family members."

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case AJR

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP AJR

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

    PM Modi announces to set up Global South Centre of Excellence in India; check details AJR

    PM Modi announces to set up Global South Centre of Excellence in India; check details

    Supreme Court takes note of 'no palpable progress' in hate-speech probe; check details AJR

    Supreme Court takes note of 'no palpable progress' in hate-speech probe; check details

    Bombay HC to hear Anushka Sharma's plea challenging action initiated by Sales Tax dept against her AJR

    Bombay HC to hear Anushka Sharma's plea challenging action initiated by Sales Tax dept against her

    Recent Stories

    SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film" RBA

    SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case AJR

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

    VD12 first look Vijay Deverakonda to play a police officer in Gautam Tinnanuri next movie RBA

    VD12 first look: Vijay Deverakonda to play a police officer in Gautam Tinnanuri’s next movie

    Gerard Butler on RRR Oh My God It Was Crazy..Hollywood star talks about SS Rajamouli film RBA

    Gerard Butler on RRR: 'Oh My God, It Was Crazy...' Hollywood star talks about SS Rajamouli’s film

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP AJR

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon