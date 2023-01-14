Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used saw to chop Walkar's body into pieces, says post-mortem report

    On May 18, Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used saw to chop Walkar's body into pieces, says post-mortem report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    Post-mortem report has revealed that Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused in murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May last year, had used a saw to chop the woman's body into pieces.

    Delhi Police had handed over as many as 23 recovered bones for a post-mortem analysis which was conducted at AIIMS on Tuesday.

    Also read: Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    According to sources, Delhi Police is likely to file a chargesheet in the case at Saket court by the last week of January.

    It is also said that the saw and blade that were allegedly used to chop up the body were thrown in the bushes in a part of Gurugram, while the meat cleaver was dumped in a dustbin in south Delhi.

    The autopsy was conducted after the DNA of Shraddha Walkar's father had matched with the dismembered bones, which were retrieved from South Delhi's Mehrauli forest area, as per the Central Forensic Science Laboratory reports.

    Also read: Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

    Delhi Police had also received a detailed report of Aaftab's polygraph and narco test. Initially, the police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walker's body parts.

    On May 18, Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

    Aaftab Poonawala was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case AJR

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP AJR

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

    PM Modi announces to set up Global South Centre of Excellence in India; check details AJR

    PM Modi announces to set up Global South Centre of Excellence in India; check details

    Supreme Court takes note of 'no palpable progress' in hate-speech probe; check details AJR

    Supreme Court takes note of 'no palpable progress' in hate-speech probe; check details

    Recent Stories

    Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests-ayh

    Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests

    football ISL 2022-23: Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak to dent East Bengal FC playoff hopes snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness-ayh

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness

    Punjab Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film" RBA

    SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon