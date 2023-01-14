Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used saw to chop Walkar's body into pieces, says post-mortem report

On May 18, Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

Post-mortem report has revealed that Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused in murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May last year, had used a saw to chop the woman's body into pieces.

Delhi Police had handed over as many as 23 recovered bones for a post-mortem analysis which was conducted at AIIMS on Tuesday.

Also read: Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

According to sources, Delhi Police is likely to file a chargesheet in the case at Saket court by the last week of January.

It is also said that the saw and blade that were allegedly used to chop up the body were thrown in the bushes in a part of Gurugram, while the meat cleaver was dumped in a dustbin in south Delhi.

The autopsy was conducted after the DNA of Shraddha Walkar's father had matched with the dismembered bones, which were retrieved from South Delhi's Mehrauli forest area, as per the Central Forensic Science Laboratory reports.

Also read: Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

Delhi Police had also received a detailed report of Aaftab's polygraph and narco test. Initially, the police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walker's body parts.

On May 18, Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

Aaftab Poonawala was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.