Prateek Yadav, younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died at 38 in Lucknow; the cause remains unconfirmed. Unlike his political family, he was a businessman in real estate and fitness, known for his passion for luxury cars.

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died at the age of 38 in Lucknow, leaving political and business circles shocked. He was reportedly brought dead to a hospital in the city, though the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed.

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Unlike most members of the influential Yadav family, Prateek stayed away from frontline politics and instead built his career in business, fitness and real estate. He was known for managing high-end gym ventures and overseeing major land and property businesses linked to the family. Reports also described him as a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur with a passion for luxury cars.

Prateek Yadav often grabbed headlines for owning a blue Lamborghini Huracan worth over Rs 5 crore. In 2017, he defended the purchase publicly, saying he had bought the car through a bank loan and paid taxes regularly. “I bought the car on loan. I have all the papers, I pay income tax,” he had said while responding to criticism over the luxury vehicle.

According to election affidavits and public reports, Prateek Yadav and his family declared assets worth nearly Rs 23 crore, including luxury vehicles, real estate holdings and investments. His individual movable assets were reportedly valued at over Rs 13 crore, while he also owned property worth several crores.

Prateek studied management abroad and reportedly earned an MBA degree from Leeds University in the UK. He was also associated with animal welfare initiatives and founded the NGO Jeev Aashraya, which focused on rescue and rehabilitation activities.