Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has announced he is seeking a divorce from wife Aparna Yadav through a viral Instagram post. He accused her of damaging family relationships, ignoring his mental health struggles

A new and sensitive family dispute has come into public view within the family of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. His son, Prateek Yadav, has announced that he is seeking a divorce from his wife, Aparna Yadav. The announcement was made through a social media post, which has since gone viral and sparked wide discussion across political and social circles.

This is the first time Prateek Yadav has openly spoken about ending his marriage. The issue has drawn strong attention because of the family’s political background and the different political paths taken by Prateek and Aparna.

Instagram post brings private pain into public space

Prateek Yadav shared a deeply personal message on Instagram, where he made several serious allegations against Aparna Yadav. In the post, he claimed that she had “ruined” his family relationships and accused her of being more focused on fame, publicity, and influence.

He also wrote about his own mental health, saying that he has been going through a very difficult phase in life. According to Prateek, his wife showed no concern for his emotional condition and “only bothers about herself.”

In a strongly worded statement, Prateek described Aparna as a “bad soul” and said he felt unfortunate to have married her. These statements reflect only Prateek Yadav’s personal claims.

No response from Aparna Yadav so far

As of now, Aparna Yadav has not issued any public response to the allegations made by her husband. There has also been no official confirmation about whether legal divorce proceedings have already been filed in court.

Because of the lack of response from Aparna’s side, many details remain unclear. Supporters and critics from both political camps are closely watching for her reaction, while legal experts say that social media statements do not replace formal legal steps.

Aparna Yadav’s brother denies divorce post, claims account was hacked

Aparna Yadav’s brother has rejected Prateek Yadav’s divorce announcement and claimed that the Instagram post was not shared by Prateek himself. Speaking to News18, he said Prateek Yadav’s Instagram account had been hacked and the post was fake.

According to him, Prateek never made any public statement about seeking a divorce. He added that the family was surprised by the post and does not accept its claims. The clarification came after Prateek’s account carried allegations against Aparna Yadav, accusing her of damaging family relationships and stating that he planned to divorce her.

Marriage and political contrast

Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav were married in 2019. Their marriage had attracted attention from the start because of their family and political connections. Prateek is part of the Yadav family that leads the Samajwadi Party, while Aparna Yadav is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Aparna has contested Assembly elections and is active in politics and social media.

Prateek has now alleged that Aparna's political ambitions and public presence caused tension within the family and damaged personal relationships. He claimed that her interest in publicity strained the harmony of the household.

Viral post sparks debate and reactions

The Instagram post quickly went viral, with many people sharing and commenting on it. Some expressed sympathy for Prateek’s mental health struggles, while others criticised him for making private family matters public.

The statement “I have never seen such a bad soul” became one of the most discussed lines from the post. The situation has once again shown how personal conflicts, when shared online, can quickly turn into public debates.

Earlier signs of differences

Reports of differences between Prateek and Aparna had surfaced earlier, but none were officially confirmed. Until now, both had largely stayed silent about their personal life.

This public announcement marks a clear shift and brings the internal family discord into the open. It has also added a new chapter to the ongoing public interest in the Yadav family.

Who is Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta. Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, Prateek chose not to enter active politics.

He completed his early education in Lucknow and later pursued higher studies abroad. Prateek holds an MBA degree from Leeds in the United Kingdom.

Successful businessman with diverse interests

Prateek Yadav is a well-known businessman, mainly active in the real estate sector. His business operations are largely based in Lucknow, where he has built a strong presence.

Apart from business, Prateek is widely recognised for his interest in fitness. He runs a modern gym called Iron Core Fit in Lucknow and is known for promoting physical fitness.

In 2012, he received the title of “International Transformation of the Month” from an international fitness magazine, which brought him wider recognition.

Prateek Yadav is also known for his luxury lifestyle and love for expensive cars. One of the most talked-about vehicles he owns is a blue Lamborghini Huracan, valued at over Rs 5 crore. The car often draws attention when seen on the streets of Lucknow.

In his post, Prateek stated that the ongoing family issues and personal conflict have had a serious impact on his mental health. He said the situation pushed his family close to breaking point and caused deep emotional pain.

His statement has once again raised questions about mental health, emotional support in marriages, and the pressure faced by people in public families.

About Aparna Yadav

Aparna Yadav (born 1 January 1990) is an Indian politician and vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission. She is the daughter-in-law of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the wife of Prateek Yadav. Aparna grew up in an educated family; her father was a journalist and state information commissioner, and her mother worked in government service. She studied at Loreto Convent in Lucknow and completed a master’s in International Relations and Politics from the University of Manchester in the UK.

After marrying Prateek in 2011 in a high-profile ceremony, she entered politics with the Samajwadi Party and contested the 2017 UP Assembly election from Lucknow Cantonment, but lost. Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, she left the Samajwadi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, citing national service and admiration for its leadership. Aparna remains active in women’s issues, social work, and public life, and has not publicly responded to recent divorce-related claims made by her husband.