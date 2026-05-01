The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over his 'traitors' remark against PM Modi and Amit Shah, terming it a sign of an 'anarchic mindset' and frustration. Multiple leaders have demanded an immediate public apology from him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday strongly attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his "traitors" remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS, and demanded an immediate public apology.

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Gandhi had urged people to openly confront RSS workers and called the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the organisation "traitors," accusing them of undermining the Constitution and selling off "India's economic system". "When these RSS workers come before you, they will speak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, then you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) is a traitor, you have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution," Gandhi said.

BJP Condemns 'Anarchic Mindset'

The remarks drew immediate and sharp reactions from the BJP leadership, which accused Gandhi of crossing political and constitutional boundaries. BJP president Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders termed the comments "regrettable" and reflective of an "anarchic mindset". "Rahul Gandhi's statement today is deeply unfortunate and, in a way, reveals his anarchic mindset. I believe that in the context of Indian politics where propriety and social harmony are intertwined with the mutual respect accorded to one another, his statement is truly regrettable. I feel that his continuous electoral defeats and the ensuing frustration are now manifesting in his temperament and character; it is this very desperation and despondency that are driving him to make such statements today," Nabin said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He added, "I question the manner in which you choose your words: Is the eradication of Naxalism an act of treason? Is safeguarding this country's territory an act of treason? Is elevating the global prestige of India's Tricolour an act of treason?"

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticises Rahul Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi and Home Minister. "Using indecent language against the country's Prime Minister and Home Minister is a clear sign of Rahul Gandhi's extreme frustration. Spreading division and hatred has always been the true politics of the Congress. Those leaders and parties who have themselves been surrounded by the stains of the Emergency and a history of corruption are today preaching patriotism. Rahul Gandhi ji, your negative agenda and conspiracy to defame the country have now been completely exposed before the public. The country's aware citizens will never accept this insulting politics," Delhi CM wrote on X.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Modi, terming them as "frustration born of power" and accusing him of "abusing the country itself." While speaking to ANI, Minister Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is frustrated. It is a frustration born of power--specifically, the frustration of being denied power. He is not merely abusing PM Modi; he is abusing the country itself. This is simply his frustration manifesting outwardly."

Defending the Prime Minister's foreign visits, Singh said PM Modi had "transformed the country's growth, driving it to impressive heights, whereas previous regimes oversaw stagnation." "PM Modi is a Prime Minister who has transformed his country's growth, driving it to impressive heights, whereas previous regimes oversaw stagnation. And yet, you are hurling abuse at that very man. It seems to me that if the Prime Minister embarks on a five-day tour across five nations with the specific aim of strengthening India, if, as a result, millions of gallons of strategic fuel are secured from the UAE, and five billion dollars in investment flow in--will that serve to strengthen the country, or weaken it?" he asked.

Citing recent deals, Union Minister added, "If billions of dollars in investments arrive from European partners like Norway, will that make the nation stronger or weaker? Rahul Gandhi, if Tata manufactures semiconductors here in India in collaboration with advanced tech partners from the Netherlands, who will ultimately benefit?" "Yet, Rahul Gandhi seems to believe the country is full of fools," Singh added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the Congress party, saying the party is losing public support due to "negative politics" and alienating even neutral voters. "Not surprised that Congress Party is losing people's support. I wonder how Congress people don't realise that it's their leader & spokespersons who are pushing away even those people who are politically neutral. Congress can't read people's pulse, public hate negative politics!," he wrote on X.

Chief Ministers Demand Public Apology

Condemning the language used by the Congress leader, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the remarks reflect the opposition's "political frustration" and a total loss of decorum. "The disrespectful remark made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the Home Minister Amit Shah is highly condemnable. In a democracy, ideological differences can exist, but such indecent language towards the country's top leadership is a testament to the Congress party's frustration and its political mindset heading toward continuous decline. The opposition, having lost its decorum and mental balance in political opposition, is only working to divide society and spread anarchy. Rahul Gandhi should immediately tender a public apology to the nation for insulting the highest offices of the country and the sentiments of 140 crore fellow citizens," CM Sharma wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lashed out at the Congress leader, calling him a "Yuvraj" (prince) driven by frustration and negative politics. "The Congress, the mother of divisive and appeasement politics, has a 'Yuvraj' whose indecent remark reflects his negative politics, unrestrained thinking, and utter disrespect for democratic values. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home and Cooperation Minister AmitShah, and their utterly reprehensible remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is also an insult to the mandate, trust, and democratic ethos of 145 crore countrymen. The Congress's 'Yuvraj' should publicly apologise to the entire nation for his objectionable, unparliamentary, and frustration-driven statement," CM Yogi wrote on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami said Rahul Gandhi's remarks against PM Modi and Amit Shah reflect Congress's frustration, calling such language shameful and against democratic decorum. CM Dhami said that the objectionable remarks made by Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reflect the Congress party's frustration and declining political mindset. He said that while democracy gives everyone the right to oppose, the use of disrespectful language against the country's top leadership is highly shameful. He added that the public has repeatedly rejected the Congress party's negative politics, yet the party continues to indulge in divisive and disruptive politics instead of moving beyond it.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and called it "extremely unfortunate". "Rahul Gandhi's statement against the country's popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely unfortunate and reflects his anarchic mindset. The continuous electoral defeats and frustration are now clearly visible in his words and behaviour. From the beginning to the end of the Gandhi family's rule, they engaged only in corruption, disregarded national security, but these chameleons who change colors dare to speak of national interest and democracy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's borders have been secured, terrorism has been reined in, democracy has been strengthened, and India's respect has grown worldwide. Rahul Gandhi ji has not only insulted the Prime Minister but also hurt the sentiments of 1.4 billion fellow countrymen. He should publicly apologize for this absurd statement. Utterly condemnable!" Bihar CM said.

Other Leaders Join Condemnation Chorus

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticised Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi, calling him an "amateur politician" and questioning his capability and political mindset. "Rahul Gandhi is such an amateur and inefficient politician who has no capability. What capability does he have? They stole Gandhi's name and they think Government to be their property, that only they should be in power. He cannot stand the fact that the Prime Minister goes on foreign visits. He feels that it is he who should have gone there. Due to such a mindset and the kind of words he has used for the PM and HM of the country reflect his upbringing and the teachings given to him by his family," he told ANI.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on PM Modi, accusing Congress of divisive politics and calling his language against PM Modi shameful. "Dividing India, standing in solidarity with divisive forces within India, and actively participating in the fragmentation of the nation--this has effectively become part of the Congress Party's very DNA. And now, you are employing such abusive language against the Prime Minister of the very country in which you reside. You ought to have at least a shred of shame," he told ANI.

BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said it reflects a "frustrated and hateful mindset" and demanded an apology. "Calling the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah 'traitors" reveals Rahul Gandhi's mindset filled with frustration and hatred. Under the leadership of Prime Minister ji and Home Minister ji, India has witnessed the biggest strike against terrorism, separatism, and Naxalism. At the same time, the historic task of abrogating Article 370 and integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country in line with the Constitution has been accomplished. The Congress Party and its allied opposition parties question every decisive step of the country, from 'Operation Sindoor' to others. The question is, why does Rahul Gandhi feel so troubled by India's growing reputation and success? Those who go abroad and tarnish India's image, who keep fueling anti-national narratives every time, are the very ones now handing out certificates of patriotism," Pradhan wrote on X.

He added, "The truth is that Congress's politics now relies solely on foreign toolkits, lies, and spreading confusion. It is the Congress Party, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, that keeps putting the country's Constitution and all democratic institutions on trial day after day. However, the nation now understands who is strengthening India and who is busy defaming the country on every platform just for the sake of power. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the nation for this shameful remark against the respected Prime Minister ji and the honorable Home Minister ji, who are working with dedication toward realizing the vision of 'Developed India.'"

PDP's Mufti Backs Rahul, Says 'BJP Reaping What It Sowed'

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti backed Rahul Gandhi amid the row over his 'traitor' remarks on PM Modi, hitting out at the BJP and stating that the party is 'reaping what it sowed' after years of labelling opponents as 'traitors'." The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister questioned the "uproar" from the BJP, alleging that since 2014, the ruling party has frequently used labels like "traitor" and "turncoat" against its critics without facing similar backlash. "Since 2014, the BJP has labelled every individual here a 'traitor' or a 'turncoat.' Yet, back then, none of you raised an outcry. On the contrary, that period was marked by the hurling of abuses; Muslims were subjected to threats, and their homes were bulldozed. At that time, no one raised a voice of protest. So why is there such an uproar now that Rahul Gandhi has merely made a statement? This is, in fact, the consequence of the BJP's own actions--labelling every Muslim and secular individual a 'traitor' and telling them to 'go to Pakistan.' Now, they even tell them to 'go to Iran.' Therefore, I feel that the very seeds the BJP sowed within this country are now bearing fruit. Those same seeds are yielding their harvest, and the party has begun to reap what it sowed," Mufti told reporters. (ANI)