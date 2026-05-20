The Himachal Pradesh government will observe 'Anti-Terrorism Day' on May 21. The observance includes pledge-taking ceremonies across all government offices to promote peace and social harmony and discourage youth from the path of terrorism and violence.

The Himachal Pradesh government will observe "Anti-Terrorism Day" across the state on May 21 with pledge-taking ceremonies in all government offices, public sector undertakings and public institutions aimed at promoting peace, social harmony and opposition to terrorism and violence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official communication issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the observance is intended to discourage the youth and the public from the path of terrorism and violence and reinforce the country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance.

State-wide Arrangements and Directives

As part of the programme, employees in all state government offices and institutions have been directed to participate in a collective pledge-taking ceremony at 11:00 AM on Thursday. The government has circulated the pledge text in both Hindi and English for official use.

Deputy Secretary (GAD) Anil Kumar has instructed all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Divisional Commissioners, Heads of Departments and Managing Directors of boards and corporations to ensure proper implementation of the directions and submit an Action Taken Report subsequently. Special arrangements have also been made at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, where officers and employees have been asked to assemble at the Armsdale Ground at 11:00 AM sharp to participate in the ceremony.

The Director of Information and Public Relations has been directed to ensure wide publicity of the observance through newspapers and electronic media. The official Anti-Terrorism Day pledge reaffirms commitment to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence and to uphold peace, social harmony and understanding among all sections of society.