Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a meeting to review Ebola preparedness measures with states and UTs. The move comes after the WHO reported over 500 suspected cases and 132 deaths in DR Congo and Uganda. No Ebola cases are in India.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to assess preparedness and response measures regarding Ebola Virus Disease.

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WHO noted that a total of 528 suspected cases, including 132 deaths, have been reported due to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as of May 18.

India Strengthens Preparedness Measures

According to sources, the Union Health Ministry clarified that no case of Ebola Virus Disease has been detected in India so far. However, following the declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centre has proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution.

SOPs and Coordinated Surveillance

During the meeting, States and UTs were advised to ensure readiness at all levels. Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms, and laboratory testing have already been shared with all States and UTs.

As per sources, the Union Health Secretary emphasised the importance of coordinated surveillance, timely reporting, and preparedness of designated health facilities. All concerned Ministries and Departments have also been sensitised and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the Health Ministry.

The ministry reiterated that India has prior experience in handling such situations effectively, including during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa, when similar precautionary measures were implemented successfully. The Centre has advised citizens that there is no cause for panic, while continuing to follow official advisories and updates issued by health authorities.

Outbreak Details in DRC and Uganda

Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda have witnessed an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus. A total of 668 contacts were identified, including 541 in DR Congo and 127 in Uganda. The contact follow-up remained challenging in some areas of DRC due to insecurity and movement restrictions, WHO said.

In a statement on X, WHO stated that of the 12 suspected cases reported from Uganda, two were confirmed through laboratory testing, while the rest tested negative. (ANI)