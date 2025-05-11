In a significant escalation of military operations between India and Pakistan, the Indian Armed Forces recently launched Operation Sindoor, a calibrated and precision-driven military campaign aimed at neutralising terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, marks one of the most extensive coordinated military efforts in recent years.

At a high-level press briefing held in the capital on Sunday, the Director Generals of Military, Naval, and Air Operations presented a comprehensive overview of the operation, its strategic execution, and its broader implications.

Operation Sindoor: Designed to Punish Perpetrators of Pahalgam Attack

Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai laid the foundation of the briefing, announcing that over 100 terrorists were eliminated in precision strikes targeting nine terror hubs. These included camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur, harbouring operatives linked to major attacks on Indian soil.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Delhi, Lt Gen Ghai said, “Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure. What I do not state here is the often stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror.”

He confirmed the killing of high-value terrorists Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed, all involved in the 1999 Kandahar IC-814 hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

“Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed,” he stated.

Lt Gen Ghai further stated that at least 35 Pakistani army personnels were killed on the Line of Control (LoC) between May 7 and 10. He added that there would be more casualties, which are being assessed, since the Indian army used heavier weapons in response to air intrusions by the neighbouring country's army.

"There are various means to ascertain (the loss of lives). There is information from various agencies. From the Line of Control (LoC), there are other ways to determine the effects. I mentioned 35-40 on the Line of Control. Please remember that once Operation Sindoor was launched, the responses of the Pakistan Army were also on the Indian Army or the Indian Armed Forces infrastructure," Ghai told reporters in a press conference.

"Our targets were terror-oriented, and later, once they launched air intrusions and air operations on our infrastructure, we used heavier weapons, and there would have been casualties, but those are still being assessed," he added.

The DGMO said that some of the air fields and dumps witnessed repeated attacks in waves from the air, which were prevented by the armed forces.

"Some of the air fields and dumps saw repeated attacks in waves from the air. All were thwarted. The Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personnel in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control between May 7 and 10," Ghai said.

He further stated that the armed forces practised caution not to target civilian establishments and remained bound by self-imposed restrictions to target only terrorists. Ghai added that some of the terror camps were in PoK while others were located in Punjab province in Pakistan.

The DGMO said that Muridke, a city in Sheikhupura district of Pakistan's Punjab, has been the hub of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has bred infamous characters such as Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

"There was also a term of reference and our own binding self-imposed restriction to target only terrorists and thus, prevent collateral damage. There were nine camps you are now familiar with, which were confirmed by our various intelligence agencies to be inhabited. Some of these were in PoJK, while there were others that were located in the Punjab Province in Pakistan. Nefarious places such as Muridke, the hub centre of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, have over the years bred infamous characters such as Ajmal Kasab and the likes of David Headley," Ghai added.

Tri-Services Coordination: The Backbone of Sindoor

A standout feature of Operation Sindoor was the synchronised deployment of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, illustrating a high degree of inter-service operational planning.

Indian Air Force: Swift, Surgical Strikes

Air Marshal AK Bharti detailed the air strikes, highlighting their precision and restraint. “Have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps, and the answer is a thumping Yes and the results are for the whole world to see,” Bharti said.

India retaliated after Pakistan's mass drone attack on the night of May 8-9, which began at 22:30 hours, targeting cities including Srinagar and Naliya. Indian air defence neutralised the threat with pre-deployed assets.

"A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt and towards that in a swift, coordinated, calibrated attack, we stuck its Air bases, command centers, military infrastructure, air defence systems across the entire Western Front. The bases we stuck includes Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan, sending a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated. This was followed by strikes at Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad."

Pakistan launched its own military offensive, Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, targeting several strategic locations across India. According to reports, approximately 300 to 400 drones were deployed in the assault, striking 36 sites, including military bases and religious landmarks.

The drones used in the attack were reportedly Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models. In retaliation, India carried out precision strikes on Pakistani air defense positions, hitting key military installations and surveillance radar sites in Lahore and Gujranwala.

"On the night of 8th and 9th, starting as early as 22:30 hours, our cities had a mass raid of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, starting right from Srinagar going right up to Naliya...We were prepared and our air defence preparedness ensured that there was no damage on the ground or to any of the intended targets that the enemy had planned for...In a measured and calibrated response, we once again targeted the military installations, surveillance radar sites at Lahore and Gujranwala...Drone attacks continued till morning which we countered," said Air Marshal AK Bharti.

"While the drone attacks were being launched from somewhere closer to Lahore, the enemy had allowed their civilian aircraft also to continue to fly out of Lahore, not only their own aircafts but also international passenger aircaft which is quite insensitive and we had to exercise extreme caution...," he added.

Bharti clarified the intent was deterrence, not mass casualties. “Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags,” he said. “Whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen, it had the desired effects on the enemy targets.”

In response to a question, Air Marshal AK Bharti confirmed that India had indeed shot down a few Pakistani aircraft but declined to speculate on the exact number.

"Their planes were prevented from coming inside our border. So we do not have the wreckage with us but definitely we have downed a few planes," he said.

Asked about reports in the foreign media of losses of Indian fighter jets, Air Marshal Bharati said, "We are in a combat situation and losses are part of combat."

"All I can say is that we have achieved our objectives that we selected and all our pilots are back home," he said.

Naval Dominance and Deterrence

Vice Admiral A N Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations, outlined the Indian Navy’s formidable role, which played a key part in compelling Pakistan to seek a ceasefire.

“Along with the kinetic actions by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistan's urgent requests for a ceasefire yesterday,” Pramod stated.

Within 96 hours of the Pahalgam attack, India deployed its carrier battle group, submarines, and aviation assets. Weapon drills were carried out in the Arabian Sea to validate combat readiness.

“Our forces remained forward deployed into the Northern Sea in a decisive and deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing,” the Vice Admiral added.

A stark warning to Pakistan

On May 10, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the DGMOs of India and Pakistan held talks and agreed to halt all military actions by 5 pm. However, violations were reported just hours later, with Pakistani drones entering Indian airspace amid blackouts in Srinagar, Udhampur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer.

India has taken “very serious note of these violations” and called upon Pakistan to act responsibly.

India's response to cross-border terrorism has entered a new phase, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing the armed forces to adopt a more forceful stance in retaliation to every action by Pakistan, government sources revealed on Sunday.

Following the execution of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi instructed the forces that any aggression from Pakistan must be met with equal, if not greater, force — emphasizing the approach, “If bullets come from there, artillery will be fired from here.”

The sources indicated that Operation Sindoor is ongoing and marks a shift in India's strategy towards cross-border terrorism. The cost of such terrorism will be raised, and Pakistan can no longer expect cooperation while continuing its acts of violence.

Additionally, India reiterated its firm stance on the Kashmir issue, asserting that it will never accept mediation and stressing that the only topic for discussion with Pakistan is the return of territory currently under its illegal occupation.

Vice Admiral Pramod’s stern warning at the conclusion of the briefing was clear and unwavering: “This time, if Pakistan dare take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do, that's all.”

With the Indian Armed Forces fully united and battle-ready, the message could not be more direct—any further provocation will not be tolerated. The precision strikes of Operation Sindoor have set a precedent, and India’s military capabilities stand poised to deliver a crushing blow to any adversary that dares to test its resolve. Pakistan’s leadership now faces a critical choice: de-escalate or face the full might of India’s armed forces.