Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The flight, which departed at 1:38 pm, was headed to London's Gatwick airport with 242 people on board, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members.

He descired the incident as "heartbreaking beyond words" and assured that he is in close contact with ministers and authorities to provide assistance to those affected.

Passenger nationalities confirmed

The passenger manifest was diverse, comprising 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national, and seven Portuguese nationals. Tragically, the plane failed to achieve lift at a mere 825 feet, indicating a catastrophic failure.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane crash into a residential area, with debris scattered across the streets. The injured are being rushed to nearby hospitals, while rescue operations are underway.

Air India responds with hotline

In the aftermath of the crash, Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number (1800 5691 444) to provide information and support to affected families. The airline is cooperating fully with authorities investigating the incident.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, issued a Mayday call to Air Traffic Control shortly before the plane lost contact, indicating a life-threatening emergency.