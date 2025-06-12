Following the Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India has issued a helpline (1800 5691 444) for families. British and Indian officials are coordinating rescue and investigation efforts. DGCA confirms crash descent data; relief work is ongoing.

Air India has announced a dedicated hotline number: 1800 5691 444 for families and relatives of passengers aboard flight AI171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The helpline will provide verified updates and assistance to those seeking information about the 242 individuals on board the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese citizens, and 1 Canadian.

UK and Indian governments step in

Responding swiftly to the incident, the UK government said it was working closely with Indian authorities. “British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000,” the UK government stated in an official update.

“We are urgently establishing the facts and offering support to those involved,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, directing them to ensure all possible assistance is provided.

Naidu, who was in Vijayawada when the incident occurred, immediately rushed to Ahmedabad and is now coordinating closely with the DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI), NDRF, and Gujarat state officials.

“All agencies are working in a swift, coordinated manner to provide medical aid and ensure proper investigation,” Naidu said.

Ahmedabad Police issues emergency number

Ahmedabad City Police issues emergency number 07925620359 for police emergency services and information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Operational control room activated at Ministry of Civil Aviation

In response to the Air India AI171 crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has set up an Operational Control Room to monitor the situation and coordinate relief and support efforts in real-time. The control room is serving as the central hub for managing communications, logistics, and rescue operations across agencies.

People seeking urgent information or assistance can reach the control room through the following numbers: 011-24610843 and 9650391859.

“We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected,” the Ministry stated in a post on X.

Gujarat CM visits hospital, rescue operations on war footing

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, visited the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad where the injured were admitted. Emergency services, including fire brigades and ambulances, continue working in the Meghani Nagar area where the aircraft crashed.

Crash confirmed by DGCA; investigation on

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the aircraft reached an altitude of 625 feet before entering an uncontrolled descent with a vertical speed of -475 feet per minute, as per Flightradar24.

“Flight AI171 was involved in an incident after takeoff. We are currently gathering full details,” said Air India in an official statement.

Senior officials from the Directorate of Airworthiness, who were already in Ahmedabad for another task, have joined the investigation.

On-ground inspections are underway, and efforts are being made to recover the aircraft’s black box, which will be critical for analysing technical issues, pilot inputs, and communication logs.

Airport shut, safety measures activated

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad has temporarily suspended all flight operations until further notice, airport officials confirmed.

Nearby residents in Meghani Nagar have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Emergency contact centres and passenger helplines have been activated for families across India and abroad.