Infosys 'forcefully' lays off 700 trainees at Mysuru campus; complaint to be filed with labour ministry

Infosys has allegedly begun terminating around 700 campus recruits who joined the company in October 2024, according to the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a body advocating for IT and ITES employees.

"In a shocking and unethical move, Infosys has begun forcefully laying off around 700 campus recruits who were onboarded just a few months ago," said Harpreet Singh Saluja, NITES president, who is preparing to lodge a formal complaint with India's Labour Ministry.

Infosys's clashing figures & assessment controversy

While NITES claims nearly 700 freshers have been ousted, Infosys has refuted this number, asserting that only about 350 employees were affected. The layoffs, according to the company, stemmed from multiple failed attempts at clearing internal assessments.

Reports from The Economic Times suggest that roughly 400 employees were summoned in batches and handed ultimatum letters after failing to meet minimum criteria across three test attempts. However, affected employees argue that the company altered the assessment syllabus and evaluation criteria midway through the process, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.

Defending its decision, Infosys maintained, "All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organization, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades."

Many of the impacted employees belong to the 2022 engineering batch, who endured a two-year waiting period before being onboarded in October 2023. Initially, they were offered annual salary packages ranging from Rs 3.2-3.7 lakh for system engineer roles.

NITES has further accused Infosys of deploying intimidation tactics during the termination process. "The company has deployed bouncers and security personnel to intimidate employees, ensuring that they cannot carry mobile phones and are left with no way to document the incident or seek help," alleged Saluja.

Citing potential violations of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, NITES has urged the government to intervene and safeguard IT workers from what it describes as an unjust and exploitative termination process. 

