Two dead after plane crashes into vehicles on busy road in Brazil's Sao Paulo (WATCH)

At least two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed into vehicles on streets in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday.

At least two people were killed and several others suffered injuries after a small aircraft crashed into vehicles on streets in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday. The aircraft crashed in the Barra Funda area on the western side of the city, close to the centre. The plane hit at least one bus on Avenida Marquês de São Vicente.

Debris from the aircraft struck a bus, causing injury to a female passenger, while another fragment hit a motorcyclist, according to the statement by fire department, reports suggest.

Those injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Local news channels displayed footage of the burning debris as firefighters worked the scene.

Images and video footage from the scene showed a bus on fire in the aftermath.

