Two dead after plane crashes into vehicles on busy road in Brazil's Sao Paulo (WATCH)

At least two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed into vehicles on streets in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday.

BREAKING: Two dead after plane crashes into vehicles on busy road in Brazil's Sao Paulo (WATCH)
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

At least two people were killed and several others suffered injuries after a small aircraft crashed into vehicles on streets in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday. The aircraft crashed in the Barra Funda area on the western side of the city, close to the centre. The plane hit at least one bus on Avenida Marquês de São Vicente.

Debris from the aircraft struck a bus, causing injury to a female passenger, while another fragment hit a motorcyclist, according to the statement by fire department, reports suggest.

Those injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Local news channels displayed footage of the burning debris as firefighters worked the scene.

Also read: US deportation row: Foreign ministry says 487 presumed Indians with final removal orders (WATCH)

Images and video footage from the scene showed a bus on fire in the aftermath.

Also read: MP SHOCKER! 17-year-old held hostage, sexually exploited by HIV-positive man for 10 months

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Flight tracker captures moment Bering Air plane carrying 10 vanished over Alaska dmn

Flight tracker captures moment Bering Air plane carrying 10 vanished over Alaska (WATCH)

Dubai records 3. point 1 percent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion anr

Dubai records 3.1 per cent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion

UAE: Govt employees to get 20 per cent salary hike in Fujairah anr

UAE: Govt employees to get 20 per cent salary hike in Fujairah

Indian consulate in Seattle forced to call in authorities after "unauthorized entry by certain individuals" dmn

Indian consulate in Seattle forced to call in authorities after "unauthorized entry by certain individuals"

Balochistan fisherman accuses Pakistan coast guard of destroying boat, HR groups decry 'oppression' vkp

Balochistan fisherman accuses Pakistan coast guard of destroying boat, HR groups decry 'oppression'

Recent Stories

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge

Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge

Honeywell’s 3-Way Split Draws Mixed Response From Wall Street: Retail Exudes Confidence

Honeywell’s 3-Way Split Draws Mixed Response From Wall Street: Retail Exudes Confidence

Microchip Stock On Track To Hit 4-Year Low After Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Microchip Stock On Track To Hit 4-Year Low After Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up MEG

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon
'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Video Icon
COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

Video Icon
Wayanad Gets ₹750 Crore in Kerala Budget to Boost Landslide Relief | Watch

Wayanad Gets ₹750 Crore in Kerala Budget to Boost Landslide Relief | Watch

Video Icon