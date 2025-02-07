US deportation row: Foreign ministry says 487 presumed Indians with final removal orders (WATCH)

The Centre today announced that they have been told by US authorities that there are 487 presumed Indian citizens with "final removal orders". The announcement comes in the backdrop of a political row over 104 Indian migrants who were sent back to India, chained and shackled, on a C-17 US military aircraft on Wednesday.

Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 5:44 PM IST

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri on Friday confirmed that the United States authorities have notified India that there are 487 presumed Indian nationals with "final removal orders".

The announcement comes in the backdrop of a political row over 104 Indian migrants who were sent back to India, chained and shackled, on a C-17 US military aircraft on Wednesday.

The foreign secretary provided this update during a press briefing and assured that the Indian government is in touch with the Trump administration to facilitate the safe return of Indians, who are found to be illegal immigrants.

The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and working with US authorities to resolve the issues related to these individuals, Misri said.

"Their legal position and status insofar as the US justice system is concerned, we have some information on the number of immigrants concerned. We are working with such numbers made available to us," Misri added. 

On the US using military aircraft to deport Indians, the Foreign Secretary said, "This particular deportation is somewhat different compared to earlier flights. In the US system itself, it was described as a national security operation."

Also read: 'Returned illegal aliens': US SHOCKING video shows Indian migrants handcuffed, chained, boarding flight |WATCH

US deportation row

 

A US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived in Amritsar, Punjab on Wednesday afternoon, carrying 104 deported Indians, ending their aspirations of living in America.

The government indicated that additional deportation flights from the US might happen, confirming that all repatriated citizens with verified backgrounds would be accepted back, as was practised during both the Biden administration and 's previous presidency.

The deportation, and the manner in which it was carried out, became a political flashpoint with the Opposition asking why the Centre did not intervene to bring them back on its terms. 

The Centre defended its position, citing international obligations, but Opposition leaders pointed out that the Indian government had previously arranged special flights to evacuate its citizens from crisis zones. 

Also read: Handcuffing illegals US govt policy: S Jaishankar briefs RS over deportation of Indians | Top quotes (WATCH)

