India has strongly rejected a new decision from a Hague-based Court of Arbitration, which issued what it called a 'supplemental award' concerning two hydroelectric projects, Kishenganga and Ratle, in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government called this move illegal and accused Pakistan of manipulating international forums to push its agenda.

India's stand on the arbitration

In a firm statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the so-called Court of Arbitration was set up in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) signed in 1960. India has never recognised this arbitration panel as legal.

“This latest charade at Pakistan’s behest is yet another desperate attempt by it to escape accountability for its role as the global epicenter of terrorism,” the MEA said.

India says that the Court has no legal right to rule on the case, as the very creation of this arbitration body goes against the terms of the treaty itself.

Why India calls it illegal

India argues that the Court of Arbitration’s existence is a serious breach of the Indus Waters Treaty, and therefore any judgment or "award" given by it is not legally valid.

India considers both the Court and its actions to be void and without any legal standing.

“Any proceedings before this forum and any award or decision taken by it are illegal and per se void,” the MEA stated.

Treaty placed in abeyance after terror attack

India also reminded the global community that it has put the Indus Waters Treaty 'in abeyance' (on hold) following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025. India holds Pakistan responsible for backing cross-border terrorism and says that unless Islamabad completely ends support for terrorism, the treaty will not be active.

Because the treaty is now suspended, India says it is not bound to follow any of its terms, including those relating to sharing water from its western rivers with Pakistan.

What is the issue with Kishenganga and Ratle?

Both hydro projects are located in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has raised objections to their design and operation, claiming they violate the treaty. India, however, maintains that the projects are fully within its rights as per the Indus Waters Treaty and follow all technical rules.

The Kishenganga project is already operational, while work is ongoing on the Ratle project. These are seen as important for India’s energy security and for managing river waters effectively in the Himalayan region.

India's message to the global community

India's strong response is also meant to send a signal that it will not tolerate what it sees as politically motivated actions using international legal platforms. By calling the award a 'charade' and accusing Pakistan of deception, India made clear that it sees the move as part of a long-standing pattern of using global forums to attack India.

"Pakistan's resort to this fabricated arbitration mechanism is consistent with its decades-long pattern of deception and manipulation of international forums," the statement said.