Millions of migratory birds, especially flamingos, have arrived at Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan, turning it into a pink panorama. These birds migrate from colder regions like Siberia and stay from October to March, attracting tourists and nature lovers.

With the arrival of the winter winds, foreign and domestic migratory birds have begun flocking to Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan. As every year, millions of flamingos can be seen frolicking and flying over the lake, turning it into a spectacular pink panorama. These migratory birds stay here from late October to March, making the view extraordinarily beautiful.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Winter Sanctuary for Diverse Species

Sambhar Lake spans nearly 240 square kilometres and covers areas of the Jaipur, Nagaur, and Ajmer districts. Every year, the lake attracts thousands of migratory birds. These include flamingos, pelicans, shovelers, waders, common cranes, pintails, bar-headed geese, grey leg geese, tufted ducks, and peregrine falcons.

The birds migrate from colder regions such as Russia, Siberia, and Mongolia to escape the harsh winter and find refuge in India.

The Science Behind the Spectacle

Birds expert Gaurav Dadheech explains that the lake's saline water provides a suitable habitat and abundant food for these migratory birds. Flamingos filter-feed on algae and small aquatic organisms with their long beaks. Their diet contains beta-carotene, a pigment essential for their vibrant colouration and health.

In addition to lesser and greater flamingos, species such as common cranes, 10-12 duck species, waders, and other foreign birds are also observed during this season.

An Unforgettable Experience for Nature Lovers

Nature enthusiast Kapil says that the sight at the lake is truly mesmerising. Flamingos float in groups and soar through the sky, creating a unique tourist attraction.

During the winter months, the number of flamingos often reaches millions, and they also nest and breed in the lake, helping their population flourish. The spectacular natural landscape of Sambhar Lake offers tourists and nature lovers an unforgettable experience. Visitors often return repeatedly to witness and enjoy this enchanting spectacle.