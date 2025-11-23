The AP Eagle Team held a Fit India Cycle Rally in Vijayawada to combat drug abuse. Led by police officials, the 10-km event urged youth to 'Say no to drugs, pedal for fitness' and promoted community vigilance against drug trafficking.

The Andhra Pradesh Eagle Team, working under the guidance of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, organised a Fit India Cycle Rally against Drugs in Vijayawada on Saturday. The rally aimed to spread strong awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and to encourage youth to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. The event was led by IG A. Ravi Krishna, IPS (Eagle Team) and Commissioner of Police, NTR District, SV Rajasekhar Babu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The rally covered a 10-km stretch in Singh Nagar, drawing enthusiastic participation from police personnel, youth groups, fitness enthusiasts and local residents.

'Drugs Vadhu Bro, Cycle Thokku Bro': A Slogan for Change

With the slogan "Drugs Vadhu Bro, Cycle Thokku Bro" (Say no to drugs, pedal for fitness), the campaign sought to inspire youngsters to avoid substance abuse and choose sports and fitness as a positive alternative. The slogan instantly connected with the participants, who echoed it throughout the rally.

Call for Community Vigilance

The organisers highlighted that drug addiction is rapidly harming society, especially the younger generation. They appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any information related to drug peddling or consumption to the toll-free number 1972. They stressed that community cooperation is essential to completely eliminate drug trafficking and safeguard the future of the youth.

Speaking during the event, IG A. Ravi Krishna said that the rally was not just a fitness initiative but also a strong social message. He added that drugs destroy lives, families and communities, and preventive awareness is the most effective weapon against this rising threat.

A United Pledge for a Drug-Free Society

The rally was organised in collaboration with the NTR District Police, as part of the broader Fit India Movement, encouraging citizens to adopt healthy habits and promote a drug-free environment.

The event concluded with a pledge from all participants to fight against drug abuse and support police efforts in building a healthier and safer society. (ANI)