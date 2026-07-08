A dramatic confrontation unfolded on a busy road in Indore's MIG area late Tuesday night after a woman allegedly assaulted an intoxicated youth who, along with his friend, allegedly brushed their motorcycle against her and verbally abused her.

A dramatic confrontation unfolded on a busy road in Indore's MIG area late Tuesday night after a woman allegedly assaulted an intoxicated youth who, along with his friend, allegedly brushed their motorcycle against her and verbally abused her. The incident, captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media, prompting police to initiate preventive action against the two men despite no formal complaint being filed by either party.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident occurred near Aastha Talkies when the motorcycle carrying the two men allegedly grazed the woman. According to police, the duo, identified as Sachin and another man, are residents of Rewa and work at a cement factory in Manawar. They had reportedly arrived in Indore earlier that day and were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

Police said the men allegedly began abusing the woman following the minor collision, triggering a heated confrontation. Furious over the alleged misconduct, the woman retaliated by repeatedly slapping and kicking one of the youths in the middle of the road. The viral video shows the youth pleading for forgiveness as a crowd gathered to witness the commotion. Several onlookers recorded the dramatic scene on their phones before sharing the footage across social media platforms.

MIG Police Station in-charge CB Singh said neither the woman nor the two men have lodged a formal complaint regarding the incident.

Officials added that the footage is being closely examined, and further legal action will be taken if required based on the findings of the investigation.