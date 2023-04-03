Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure

    The temple area that collapsed was an illegal structure and the Indore Municipal Corporation had marked the cover of the stepwell for demolition last year, but they backed down after the temple trust warned them religious sentiments would be hurt.

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    More than 5 bulldozers on Monday (April 3) rolled into the Beleshwar Mahadev temple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh days after a tragic accident that killed 36 people, to demolish illegal construction. It is reportedly said that a large contingent of municipal and police officials reached the temple to ensure the action was carried out without any disturbance.

    Police officials were also deployed to prevent any possible resistance. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner, District Magistrate, and other officials are also present at the spot.

    Also read: Kerala Train Attack: Suspect escaped on bike after setting passenger on fire; Police obtain CCTV footage

    The stepwell tragedy, in which some families lost more than one member, could have been averted had the Indore Municipal Corporation acted on complaints filed by residents.

    The temple area that collapsed was an illegal structure and the Indore Municipal Corporation had marked the cover of the stepwell for demolition last year, but they backed down after the temple trust warned them religious sentiments would be hurt.

    The stepwell roof broke due to the weight of the crowds on Ram Navami. A havan was being performed when the incident happened.

    Also read: BJP releases episode 2 of 'Congress Files', claims 'extortion in the name of painting and Padma promise'

    The temple, managed by a private trust, is located at Sneh Nagar, one of the oldest residential colonies in Indore.

    The 200-year-old stepwell was covered with four iron girders, a thin layer of concrete and tiles incapable of holding the weight of the crowd that gathered to offer puja on Ram Navami.

    The walls had come up around the floor. A tin shed was set up as the roof of the temple. People gathered at Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple for a havan (ritual) did not know that the ground beneath their feet hid a deep well amid rusty iron grills.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Train fire incident in Kerala: Miscreant escaped on bike after setting fire; Police obtain CCTV footage anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Suspect escaped on bike after setting passenger on fire; Police obtain CCTV footage

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away anr

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

    BJP releases episode 2 of 'Congress Files', claims 'extortion in the name of painting and Padma promise'

    BJP releases episode 2 of 'Congress Files', claims 'extortion in the name of painting and Padma promise'

    3 bodies found on railway track after train fire incident in Kerala's Kozhikode

    3 bodies found on railway track after train fire incident in Kerala's Kozhikode

    Column Ugly truth about Twitter: Social Media creating an echo chamber of negativity

    Ugly truth about Twitter: Social Media creating an echo chamber of negativity

    Recent Stories

    Blocked roads to massive protests Here is how New York is preparing for Donald Trump surrender in Manhattan court gcw

    Blocked roads to massive protests: Here's how New York is preparing for Donald Trump's surrender in Manhattan

    What is Holy Monday? All about Holy Week, also known as Passion Week RBA

    What is Holy Monday? All about Holy Week, also known as Passion Week

    Train fire incident in Kerala: Miscreant escaped on bike after setting fire; Police obtain CCTV footage anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Suspect escaped on bike after setting passenger on fire; Police obtain CCTV footage

    Parisians vote to ban rental e-scooters from French capital Here is why gcw

    Parisians vote to ban rental e-scooters from French capital; Here's why

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away anr

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon