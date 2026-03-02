Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said PM Modi and the MEA are making an all-around effort to evacuate Indian citizens from the West Asia conflict zone, assuring that the process is on schedule and not a single person will be left behind.

'Not a single Indian will be left behind'

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs are making an all-around effort to evacuate Indian citizens from the West Asia conflict zone, assuring that not a single person will be left behind.

Speaking to ANI on the West Asia conflict, Harichandan said the government has planned everything, and the evacuation process is on schedule. "The Prime Minister and specifically the Ministry of External Affairs is making an all-around effort to evacuate Indian citizens. The government has planned, and everything is on schedule. Not a single person will be left behind," Harichandan said.

Odisha CM discusses matter with MEA

He added that the Odisha Chief Minister has discussed the matter with the MEA regarding the evacuation of people from the state. "The Chief Minister has discussed the same matter with the External Affairs Ministry. Shortly, the people who belong to our state will be coming back to our state," he said.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also said that the government is in touch with Indian embassies abroad and any official decision from the Ministry would be communicated through formal channels.

Conflict background

US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. Following the strikes, Iran launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple arab countries in the region, as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic. (ANI)